Dubai Health and AGFA HealthCare Mark 20 Years of Collaboration Supporting Dubai's Healthcare System

Dubai Health and AGFA HealthCare have marked 20 years of collaboration supporting Dubai's healthcare system, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing integrated, patient-centered care.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Over the past two decades, AGFA HealthCare has supported Dubai's healthcare system - most recently contributing to Dubai Health's integrated academic health system across care, learning, and research through a shared digital foundation. It enables clinicians access to critical information while maintaining data security, operational continuity, and patient confidentiality, and supports large-scale screening services in high-volume settings. The partnership has progressed from digitizing diagnostic imaging into a comprehensive enterprise imaging, analytics, and AI ecosystem that supports multiple clinical specialties, leadership decision-making, and population-scale healthcare services across Dubai Health's expanding network.

Atif Al Braiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, said: "Our long-standing collaboration with AGFA HealthCare provides a future-ready foundation for AI and population-scale initiatives. Together with AGFA HealthCare, we are also assessing our maturity against the HIMSS DIAM framework to ensure our imaging and digital strategy continues to evolve in line with international best practices." He added: "The partnership has helped establish a strong digital foundation that supports innovation today and prepares us for future needs. As healthcare continues to evolve, this foundation allows us to responsibly explore advanced digital and AI-enabled capabilities at scale."

Nathalie McCaughley, President of AGFA HealthCare, said: "This 20-year partnership with Dubai's healthcare systems reflects what is possible when technology innovation is guided by trust, shared vision, and a relentless focus on clinical and operational excellence. Together with Dubai Health, we have continuously evolved from digitization to enterprise intelligence while keeping clinicians, patients, and long-term sustainability at the center."

Dr. Usama Al Bastaki, Chair of Medical Imaging at Dubai Health, said: "Beyond technology, this collaboration has enabled more informed, data-driven clinical decisions and demonstrates how Enterprise Imaging and analytics contribute to care pathways and support clinical leadership across Dubai Health. Building on this strong foundation, we are now embracing the next generation of Enterprise Imaging, which integrates advanced streaming, intelligent workflow orchestration, and AI-driven automation to further elevate clinical and operational performance. This next phase aims to enable high-speed, full-fidelity access to imaging data across specialties and care settings, while coordinating workflows more intelligently through automated routing, workload balancing, and cross-department collaboration. It also expands the use of AI-driven analytics to convert imaging data into actionable clinical and operational insights and supports broader population health and screening programs."

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we understand that striking the critical balance between clinical efficiency and quality patient care starts with the clinician experience. We recognize how vital it is for clinicians to be fully immersed in their cases, channeling all their energy into delivering confident, informed diagnoses. That's why we designed our Enterprise Imaging platform to eliminate the barriers that get in the way. When distractions melt away, technology feels like an extension of one's thought process, and each clinician has everything they need to perform at the top of their craft. That's life in flow.

This belief shapes everything we do - guided by our Mission, Vision, and Customer Delivery Principles, which are designed to empower clinicians and elevate their experience.

AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

AGFA and the Agfa rhombus are registered trademarks of Agfa-Gevaert N.V. Belgium or its affiliates. All information contained herein is intended for guidance purposes only, and the characteristics of the products and services described in this publication can be changed at any time without notice. Products and services may not be available for your local area. Please contact your local sales representative for availability information. AGFA HealthCare diligently strives to provide as accurate information as possible but shall not be responsible for any typographical error.

Press Contact: Jessica Baldry +44 1206 413052 jessica.baldry@agfa.com

SOURCE: Agfa HealthCare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dubai-health-and-agfa-healthcare-mark-20-years-of-collaboration-suppo-1165671