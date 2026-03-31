US PTAB Revokes Sole Independent and Other Central Claims of U.S. Patent 11,435,360

PreOmics GmbH and Biognosys AG today announced a favorable outcome in an inter partes review (IPR) proceeding IPR2024-01473 before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). The PTAB has revoked the central claims of U.S. Patent No. 11,435,360, which is owned by The Brigham and Women's Hospital, and exclusively licensed to Seer, Inc.

The USPTO struck down the sole independent claim of the '360 patent, among other claims. The PTAB specifically invalidated Claim 1, which attempted to cover workflows using multiple nanoparticle types to form biomolecule coronas and detect proteins across a wide dynamic range.

"This outcome confirms what we have consistently believed from the outset: the fundamental concepts at issue were already known in the scientific literature," said Dr. Oliver Rinner, co-founder and managing director of Biognosys AG. "We welcome the PTAB's thorough evaluation and we are very pleased with this clear result."

PreOmics and Biognosys remain committed to advancing high-performance sample preparation and software for proteomics and multiomics workflows for researchers worldwide.

About Biognosys and PreOmics

Biognosys and PreOmics are part of the Biognosys Group that delivers high-performance, robust solutions across proteomics, metabolomics, and lipidomics driving innovation at the forefront of multiomics. Building on the combined strengths of PreOmics, Biognosys, and biocrates, Biognosys Group integrates industry-leading consumables, software, instruments, and CRO services to make advanced mass spectrometry workflows seamless, scalable, and accessible to every laboratory. The Biognosys Group maintains a vendor-neutral strategy, ensuring open and flexible collaboration across the scientific community and broad compatibility of its solutions across the major mass spectrometry platforms. Designed for agility, our technologies can operate independently or within a unified ecosystem, supported by flexible business models and a strong commitment to partnership. PreOmics GmbH and Biognosys AG are subsidiaries of Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR).

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Oliver Rinner

SVP Biognosys Group

oliver.rinner@biognosys.com