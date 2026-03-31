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WKN: A12CHA | ISIN: GB0008842717 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GLEDHOW INVESTMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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Dow Jones News
31.03.2026 19:39 Uhr
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Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) 
Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 
31-March-2026 / 18:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gledhow Investments plc 

("Gledhow" or the "Company") 

AQSE: GDH 

Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 

Notice of Annual General Meeting 

I have the pleasure in presenting your Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 
2025. 
 
Approximately half the portfolio that was acquired, announced on 21 May and 13 August 2025, has been sold. The 
portfolio was acquired through a combination of shares and convertible loan notes. The sale has added to the net cash 
balances of the Company, that as at today's date stands at approximately GBP762,035. Whilst this portfolio of investments 
has been sold on average, at the approximate price paid for the portfolio, subsequently to entering into the deal (May 
2025 announcement), the Company benefited by renegotiating the outstanding convertible loan notes from a conversion 
price of GBP0.00425 to GBP0.01, halving the CLNs liability to the Company (August 2025 announcement). 
 
Whilst the Company's trading activity has reduced with low levels of fundraising in the small microcap UK public 
markets, the directors continue to follow an investment strategy, through investing in small undervalued or 
fast-growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All 
Share Index. Opportunities in the UK public markets are presenting themselves and the Company is taking some advantage 
of market volatility. 
 
The Company had cash of GBP789,062 at the year-end (2024: GBP150,426). The pre-tax profit was GBP71,823 (2024: pre- tax loss 
of GBP422,980). 
 
The Company has continued to hold positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market traded companies, 
including those companies at early stages of development. 
 
The Company had one private investment, Eastport Critical Metals Corp, that subsequently listed on the TSXV under 
ticker EVI. Gledhow invested approximately GBP95,000. Today the shares are worth approximately GBP175,493. 
 
The Company does not recommend payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 September 2025. 
 
The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts. The AGM Notice 
is being posted to shareholders and will be held on Wednesday 29 April 2026 at 3.00 pm at the offices of AlbR Capital 
Ltd, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE. 

G R Miller 
Managing Director 
 
31 March 2026 

The full audited accounts will shortly be available at the Company website at http://www.gledhowinvestments.com/ 

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

For further information please contact: 

Guy Miller                        020 7220 9795    (Gledhow Investments plc) 

Auditor conclusions relating to going concern 
"In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of 
accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. 
 
Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of 
accounting included assessing the directors' plans for the future, confirming investment and cash balances, together 
with fixed operating costs for the foreseeable future. 
 
Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions 
that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern 
for a period of at least twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue." 

Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2025 
  
 
                                2025       2024 
  
                              GBP        GBP 
 
Turnover                            1,031,997    282,127 
 
Cost of sales                          (886,891)    (626,542) 
 
                                           
Gross profit/(loss)                    
                            145,106     (344,415) 
 
Administrative expenses                     (73,292)     (79,572) 
 
                                           
Operating profit/(loss)                  
                            71,814      (423,987) 
 
Interest receivable and similar income             9        1,007 
 
                                           
Profit/(loss) before taxation               
                            71,823      (422,980) 
 
Taxation                            -        - 
 
                                           
Profit/(loss) for the financial year           
                            71,823      (422,980) 
 
Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year         71,823      (422,980) 
 
Basic profit/(loss) per share (pence)              0.08p      (0.48)p 
 
Diluted profit/(loss) per share (pence)             0.08p      (0.48)p

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2025 

2025         2024 
  
                                     GBP           GBP 
 
Current assets                                              
                                  
Investments held for resale                       703,990        870,815 
 
Debtors                                    6,099         - 
 
Cash at bank and in hand                           789,062        150,426 

                                   1,499,151       1,021,241 
 
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year                (293,476)       (31,808) 
 
                                                     
Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities      
                                       1,205,675     989,433 
 
Capital and reserves                                           
 
Called up share capital                                 1,077,849    975,714 
 
Share premium account                               384,408       384,408 
 
                                       (256,582)       (370,689) 
Profit and loss account Other reserve                  
                                   -           - 
 
                                                     
Shareholders' funds - equity interests                 
                                       1,205,675     989,433

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 31 March 2026.

Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2025 

Profit and loss 
                                    reserve              
                 Share 
             capital         Share premium              Other reserve 
                              GBP               Total 
             GBP           GBP                   GBP 
                                                 GBP 
 
Balance at 1 October 2022   975,714         384,408         288,063       49,968    1,698,153

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2026 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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