DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 31-March-2026 / 18:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") AQSE: GDH Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting I have the pleasure in presenting your Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025. Approximately half the portfolio that was acquired, announced on 21 May and 13 August 2025, has been sold. The portfolio was acquired through a combination of shares and convertible loan notes. The sale has added to the net cash balances of the Company, that as at today's date stands at approximately GBP762,035. Whilst this portfolio of investments has been sold on average, at the approximate price paid for the portfolio, subsequently to entering into the deal (May 2025 announcement), the Company benefited by renegotiating the outstanding convertible loan notes from a conversion price of GBP0.00425 to GBP0.01, halving the CLNs liability to the Company (August 2025 announcement). Whilst the Company's trading activity has reduced with low levels of fundraising in the small microcap UK public markets, the directors continue to follow an investment strategy, through investing in small undervalued or fast-growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Index. Opportunities in the UK public markets are presenting themselves and the Company is taking some advantage of market volatility. The Company had cash of GBP789,062 at the year-end (2024: GBP150,426). The pre-tax profit was GBP71,823 (2024: pre- tax loss of GBP422,980). The Company has continued to hold positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market traded companies, including those companies at early stages of development. The Company had one private investment, Eastport Critical Metals Corp, that subsequently listed on the TSXV under ticker EVI. Gledhow invested approximately GBP95,000. Today the shares are worth approximately GBP175,493. The Company does not recommend payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 September 2025. The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts. The AGM Notice is being posted to shareholders and will be held on Wednesday 29 April 2026 at 3.00 pm at the offices of AlbR Capital Ltd, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE. G R Miller Managing Director 31 March 2026 The full audited accounts will shortly be available at the Company website at http://www.gledhowinvestments.com/ The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Auditor conclusions relating to going concern "In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included assessing the directors' plans for the future, confirming investment and cash balances, together with fixed operating costs for the foreseeable future. Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue." Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2025 2025 2024 GBP GBP Turnover 1,031,997 282,127 Cost of sales (886,891) (626,542) Gross profit/(loss) 145,106 (344,415) Administrative expenses (73,292) (79,572) Operating profit/(loss) 71,814 (423,987) Interest receivable and similar income 9 1,007 Profit/(loss) before taxation 71,823 (422,980) Taxation - - Profit/(loss) for the financial year 71,823 (422,980) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year 71,823 (422,980) Basic profit/(loss) per share (pence) 0.08p (0.48)p Diluted profit/(loss) per share (pence) 0.08p (0.48)p

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2025

2025 2024 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 703,990 870,815 Debtors 6,099 - Cash at bank and in hand 789,062 150,426 1,499,151 1,021,241 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (293,476) (31,808) Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 1,205,675 989,433 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,077,849 975,714 Share premium account 384,408 384,408 (256,582) (370,689) Profit and loss account Other reserve - - Shareholders' funds - equity interests 1,205,675 989,433

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 31 March 2026.

Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2025

Profit and loss reserve Share capital Share premium Other reserve GBP Total GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 October 2022 975,714 384,408 288,063 49,968 1,698,153

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March 31, 2026 13:03 ET (17:03 GMT)