Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting -3

DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting

Gledhow Investments plc (GDH) Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 31-March-2026 / 18:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") AQSE: GDH Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting I have the pleasure in presenting your Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2025. Approximately half the portfolio that was acquired, announced on 21 May and 13 August 2025, has been sold. The portfolio was acquired through a combination of shares and convertible loan notes. The sale has added to the net cash balances of the Company, that as at today's date stands at approximately GBP762,035. Whilst this portfolio of investments has been sold on average, at the approximate price paid for the portfolio, subsequently to entering into the deal (May 2025 announcement), the Company benefited by renegotiating the outstanding convertible loan notes from a conversion price of GBP0.00425 to GBP0.01, halving the CLNs liability to the Company (August 2025 announcement). Whilst the Company's trading activity has reduced with low levels of fundraising in the small microcap UK public markets, the directors continue to follow an investment strategy, through investing in small undervalued or fast-growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Index. Opportunities in the UK public markets are presenting themselves and the Company is taking some advantage of market volatility. The Company had cash of GBP789,062 at the year-end (2024: GBP150,426). The pre-tax profit was GBP71,823 (2024: pre- tax loss of GBP422,980). The Company has continued to hold positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market traded companies, including those companies at early stages of development. The Company had one private investment, Eastport Critical Metals Corp, that subsequently listed on the TSXV under ticker EVI. Gledhow invested approximately GBP95,000. Today the shares are worth approximately GBP175,493. The Company does not recommend payment of a dividend for the year ended 30 September 2025. The Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts. The AGM Notice is being posted to shareholders and will be held on Wednesday 29 April 2026 at 3.00 pm at the offices of AlbR Capital Ltd, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE. G R Miller Managing Director 31 March 2026 The full audited accounts will shortly be available at the Company website at http://www.gledhowinvestments.com/ The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Guy Miller 020 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Auditor conclusions relating to going concern "In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included assessing the directors' plans for the future, confirming investment and cash balances, together with fixed operating costs for the foreseeable future. Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from when the financial statements are authorised for issue." Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2025 2025 2024 GBP GBP Turnover 1,031,997 282,127 Cost of sales (886,891) (626,542) Gross profit/(loss) 145,106 (344,415) Administrative expenses (73,292) (79,572) Operating profit/(loss) 71,814 (423,987) Interest receivable and similar income 9 1,007 Profit/(loss) before taxation 71,823 (422,980) Taxation - - Profit/(loss) for the financial year 71,823 (422,980) Total comprehensive profit/(loss) for the year 71,823 (422,980) Basic profit/(loss) per share (pence) 0.08p (0.48)p Diluted profit/(loss) per share (pence) 0.08p (0.48)p

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations.

Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2025

2025 2024 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 703,990 870,815 Debtors 6,099 - Cash at bank and in hand 789,062 150,426 1,499,151 1,021,241 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (293,476) (31,808) Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 1,205,675 989,433 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,077,849 975,714 Share premium account 384,408 384,408 (256,582) (370,689) Profit and loss account Other reserve - - Shareholders' funds - equity interests 1,205,675 989,433

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 31 March 2026.

Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2025

Profit and loss reserve Share capital Share premium Other reserve GBP Total GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 1 October 2022 975,714 384,408 288,063 49,968 1,698,153

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DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting -2-

Loss for the year - - (285,740) - (285,740) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (285,740) - (285,740) Transfer of share-based payment reserve on lapsed warrants - - 49,968 (49,968) - Balance at 30 September 2023 975,714 384,408 52,291 - 1,412,413 Loss for the year - - (422,980) - (422,980) Total comprehensive loss for the year - - (422,980) - (422,980) Balance at 30 September 2024 975,714 384,408 (370,689) - 989,433 Profit for the year - - 71,823 - 71,823 71,823 Total comprehensive loss for the year - - 71,823 - Issue of treasury shares -- - 42,284 - 42,284 Issue of new ordinary shares 102,135 - - - 102,135 Balance at 30 September 2025 1.077,849 384,408 (256,582) - 1,205,675

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 September 2025

2025 2024 GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations (84,893) (17,670) Taxation received/(paid) - - Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (84,893) (17,670) Investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investments 931,737 282,127 Purchase of investments (208,217) (289,090) Interest received 9 1,007 Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities 723,529 (5,956) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents 638,636 (23,626) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 150,426 174,052 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 789,062 150,426 Relating to: Cash at bank and in hand 789,062 150,426

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting of Gledhow Investments plc ("the Company") will be held at 3.00 pm on Wednesday 29 April 2026 at the offices of AlbR Capital Limited, 3rd Floor, 80 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6EE to consider the following resolutions of which numbers 1 to 5 will be proposed as ordinary resolutions and numbers 6 and 7 as special resolutions:

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DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Final Results to 30 September 2025 and Notice of Annual General Meeting -3-

1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2025. 2. To re-elect G H Melamet as a director of the Company. 3. To re-elect G R Miller as a director of the Company. 4. To re-appoint the auditors of the Company and to authorise the directors to fix their remuneration. 5. To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution which will be proposed as an ordinary resolution:

That the directors be generally and unconditionally authorised under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act) to allot shares in the Company and to grant rights to subscribe for or to convert any security into shares in the Company on and subject to such terms as the directors may determine up to a total nominal amount of GBP2,500,000, such authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company after the date of the passing of this resolution unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting. The directors shall be entitled, under this authority, to make at any time prior to the expiry of this authority any offer or agreement which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after the expiry of this authority.

To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as special resolutions:

6. That, subject to the passing of resolution 5 in this notice, the directors be empowered under section 570 of the

Companies Act 2006 ("the Act") to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560 of the Act) for cash

under the authority given by resolution 5 in this notice as if sub-section 561(1) of the Act did not apply to such

allotment, provided that this power shall be limited:

a. to the allotment of equity securities in connection with an offer of such securities to holders of ordinary

shares where the equity securities for which ordinary shares are respectively entitled to subscribe are

proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of ordinary shares held by them, but subject to

such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to

fractional entitlements or any legal or practical problems under the laws of any overseas territory or the

requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and

b. to the allotment (otherwise than under sub-paragraph (a) above) of equity securities for cash up to a total

nominal value of GBP2,500,000.

and shall expire on the date of the next annual general meeting of the Company, or if earlier, 15 months after the date of passing this resolution, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot equity securities under such offer or agreement as if the power conferred by this resolution had not expired.

7. That the Company be generally and unconditionally authorised to make market purchases within the meaning of section

693(4) of Companies Act 2006 (the Act) of its ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("shares")

on such terms and in such manner as the directors may from time to time determine, provided that:

a. the maximum number of shares authorised to be purchased is 16,167,747, being the number representing 15% of the

issued ordinary share capital of the Company, excluding ordinary shares held in treasury, at the date of the

meeting;

b. the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid per share is 1p (being the nominal value per share)

and the maximum price which may be paid per share is an amount equal to 20% higher than the average of the

middle market quotations per share as derived from the AQSE Growth Market for the fifteen business days

immediately preceding the day on which the shares are purchased;

c. the authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; and

d. the Company may make a contract to purchase shares under the authority before the expiry of the authority and

may make a purchase of shares under such contract even though the authority has ended.

By Order of the Board Registered Office:

Unit 13, 2nd Floor

G H Melamet Olympia House

Armitage Road

Secretary London NW11 8RQ

Dated: 31 March 2026

Notes:

1. Shareholders, their duly appointed representatives or proxies are entitled to attend, speak and vote at the AGM. A

shareholder can appoint the Chairman of the meeting or anyone else as their proxy and their proxy need not be a

member of the Company. A shareholder may appoint more than one proxy, provided that each proxy is appointed to

exercise the rights attached to different ordinary shares. To appoint more than one proxy, the proxy form should be

photocopied and completed for each proxy holder. The proxy holder's name should be written on the proxy form

together with the number of shares in relation to which the proxy is authorised to act. The box on the proxy form

must also be ticked to indicate that the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All proxy

forms must be signed and, to be effective, must be lodged at the registered office of the company, or emailed to

info@gledhowinvestments.com, not later than 48 hours before the time of the meeting or any adjourned meeting. 2. In accordance with Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, only those members entered on

the Company's register of members on the Company's register of members at 48 hours (excluding non-business days)

before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting shall be entitled to vote in respect of the number of

shares registered in their names at that time. If the meeting is adjourned by more than 48 hours, then to be so

entitled, a shareholder must be entered on the Company's Register of Members at the time which is 48 hours

(excluding non-business days) before the time appointed for holding the adjourned meeting or, if the Company gives

notice of the adjourned meeting, at the time specified in that notice. 3. Forms of proxy, together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed or a notarially

certified copy thereof, must be completed and, to be valid, must reach the Company's registered office not less

than 48 hours (excluding non-business days) before the time appointed for the holding of the meeting. 4. As at the close of business on 30 March 2026, the Company's issued share capital comprised 107,784,984 ordinary

shares of 1p each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote at a general meeting of the Company, and

therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company as at the time and date given above is 107,784,984.

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