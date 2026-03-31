Emersoft LLC: Emersoft Expands Its Unified Commerce Platform for Independent Bookstores to Include TikTok Shop Integration

The addition of TikTok Shop extends Emersoft's complete platform for independent bookstores - a single system spanning wholesale catalog access, electronic ordering, in-store point-of-sale, and sales analytics

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Emersoft, a commerce technology company with deep software and book industry expertise, today announced the expansion of its unified commerce platform for independent bookstores to include TikTok Shop integration. The addition enables both established and new booksellers to sell books through TikTok Shop without holding inventory, while continuing to manage their in-store and online operations through the same Shopify-based platform.

Emersoft's platform connects booksellers' existing Shopify stores to TikTok Shop, providing access to large book catalogs and automated fulfillment. As a registered TikTok Shop partner (Partner ID: 7494477318623626399), Emersoft enables booksellers to reach readers through the BookTok community - one of the most active book discovery audiences on social media.

"Independent bookstores now have everything they need to compete and grow - in-store, online, and on social," said Marcin Ruman, founder of Emersoft. "Content creators can tap into the rapidly growing BookTok community and sell books without holding inventory. Emersoft provides everything needed to launch a TikTok Shop - fully automated, while creators keep full ownership of their customer data," said Pawel Marciniuk, CTO and co-founder of Emersoft.

A Single Platform for Modern Bookselling

Emersoft's platform brings together the core components of independent bookselling under one unified Shopify-based system:

Wholesale catalog access - millions of titles with no upfront fees or minimum requirements

Electronic ordering - streamlined ordering directly from distributors and publishers via Pubnet

Point-of-sale - unified online and brick-and-mortar operations through Shopify POS

TikTok Shop integration - sell directly through TikTok without holding inventory

Sales analytics - data to support informed buying and merchandising decisions

Addressing Shifts in Consumer Discovery and Purchasing

As consumer behavior increasingly shifts toward social media as a discovery and purchasing channel, independent bookstores need to be present where readers are finding their next read. Emersoft's platform expansion gives independent booksellers the technical infrastructure to participate in social commerce without the operational complexity or inventory requirements that have historically limited their access to emerging sales channels.

Booksellers interested in learning more can visit emersoft.co/sell-books-on-tiktok.

About Emersoft

Emersoft is a commerce technology company specializing in solutions for independent bookstores. The company's unified platform connects booksellers to wholesale catalog access, electronic ordering, Shopify POS, TikTok Shop, and sales analytics - serving as a complete commerce system for modern independent bookstores. Learn more at emersoft.co.

Media Contact

Organization: Emersoft LLC

Contact Person Name: Marcin Ruman

Website: https://www.emersoft.co

Email: marcin@emersoft.co

City: St. Petersburg

State: FL

Country: United States

SOURCE: Emersoft LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/emersoft-expands-its-unified-commerce-platform-for-independent-booksto-1153618