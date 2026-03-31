EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Real Estate
CPI Property Group
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254
Press Release - Corporate News
Luxembourg, 31 March 2026
CPI PROPERTY GROUP publishes financial results for 2025
CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG" or the "Group"), a leading European landlord, hereby publishes audited financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.
"CPIPG's property portfolio delivered solid results in 2025, characterized by rising occupancy and healthy like-for-like rental growth," said David Greenbaum, CEO. "We remain focused on operational excellence, cost discipline and our long-term capital structure objectives."
Highlights of the 2025 financial year include:
Annual results webcast
CPIPG will host a webcast in relation to its financial results for 2025. The webcast will be held on Thursday, 2 April 2026 at 11:00 am CET / 10:00 am UK.
Please register for the webcast in advance via the link below:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssp9m5wy
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
The decrease in gross rental income by €30.1 million (3.3%) was driven by the Group's disposals, partially offset by a reclassification of hotel properties from own operating to investment property (and related reclassification from hotels income to gross rental income in the income statement).
Net service charge income
The decrease of net service charge income in 2025 compared to 2024 was also driven by the Group's disposals.
Net hotel income
Net hotel income decreased by 51.8% in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a deconsolidation of a part of the hotel portfolio at the end of Q1 2024 and the sale of the Hvar hotels portfolio and two Marriott hotels during 2025.
Administrative expenses
A decrease in administrative expenses by €6.3 million in 2025 compared to 2024 reflects primarily a decrease in wages and social contributions, legal expenses and advisory services.
Net other business income
Net other business income decreased in 2025 compared to 2024 due to a disposal of the ski resort in Crans Montana in Q1 2024.
Other net financial result
Other financial loss increased by €139.4 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was mainly due to net foreign exchange loss of €62 million (vs. loss of €10 million in 2024), by transaction costs and discounts related to the repurchased/repaid bonds in the amount of €75 million.
Amortization, depreciation and impairments
Amortization, depreciation and impairments increased by €10.9 million compared to 2024 primarily due to impairment recognised on an equity accounted investee of €9.4 million. Depreciation decreased due to the disposal of the hotel and the Swiss portfolio completed in 2024.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Total assets
Total assets decreased by €344.1 million (1.7%) to €20,219.6 million as at 31 December 2025 compared to
Total liabilities
Total liabilities decreased by €682.0 million (5.4%) to €12,061.8 million as at 31 December 2025 compared to
Equity and EPRA NRV
Total equity increased by €337.9 million to €8,157.8 million as at 31 December 2025. The movements of equity components were as follows:
EPRA NRV was €6,455 million as at 31 December 2025, representing an increase of 1.0% compared to 31 December 2024. The increase in EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners.
For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our Annual
Management Report 2025, chapters Glossary of terms, Key ratio reconciliations and EPRA performance; accessible at http://cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en.
Audited documents will be available tonight at the following link: http://www.cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en
2025 audited financial statements
2025 audited management report
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Moritz Mayer
Manager, Capital Markets
m.mayer@cpipg.com
For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com
Follow us on X (CPIPG_SA) and LinkedIn
31.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2301848
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2301848 31.03.2026 CET/CEST