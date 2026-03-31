

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The newest COVID variant, officially known as BA.3.2, is nicknamed 'Cicada.' The name draws a comparison to the insect's life cycle as the variant first appeared in 2024, went dormant for a while, and then resurfaced in the United States late last year.



'Cicada' belongs to the Omicron family of variants but carries a high number of mutations, around 70 to 75, compared to currently dominant strains. These mutations may help it partially evade immune protection from existing COVID-19 vaccines.



It also differs significantly from variants like JN.1 and LP.8.1, which were used to design the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccines. This raises questions about how well current vaccines may prevent infection, though protection against severe illness is still expected.



The variant was first identified in South Africa in November 2024. In the U.S., it was detected in a patient sample in January 2026, with early cases identified the same month. Between then and February 11, it was found in wastewater samples from 132 sites across at least 25 states, according to the CDC. It has also been detected in samples from international travelers. Globally, cases began rising around September 2025.



So far, BA.3.2 has spread in parts of Europe. In Northern Europe, the variant became more widespread this winter, accounting for around 30% of cases in countries such as Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands.



At present, symptoms linked to the 'Cicada' variant appear similar to those of other COVID-19 strains, such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, loss of taste or smell, fatigue, body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.



Health experts advised people to get vaccinations to prevent this infection. However, they noted that while its mutations may reduce the vaccine's ability to prevent infection, vaccination should still provide strong protection against severe disease. Along with staying up to date on vaccines, experts recommended basic precautions like regular handwashing, wearing masks, and maintaining distance in crowded spaces to reduce the risk of infection.



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