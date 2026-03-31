Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. ("ICG" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares began trading on the CSE today following the completion of a subscription receipt and unit offering raising aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, and the acquisition of the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada from American Pacific Mining Corp. The ticker symbol for the new listing is ICG.

The Tuscarora District is located 87 kilometres northwest of the city of Elko, Nevada. In total, ICG now controls approximately 10,000 acres in a historic mining and exploration jurisdiction. ICG plans to soon initiate a Phase 1 exploration program, as recommended in a recent technical report.

"Nevada is arguably the top gold mining jurisdiction in the world, and with prices exceeding US$4,000 per ounce, the timing is ideal to unlock value in the state through early-stage exploration," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We congratulate ICG on its CSE listing and wish the company success in the Tuscarora District."

"We are pleased to be joining the CSE and appreciate the platform it provides for growth-oriented companies like ICG," commented Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO and Director of ICG. "This new listing will enhance our visibility with investors as we move quickly to advance our newly acquired Tuscarora District project in Nevada, where we see excellent potential to build meaningful silver and gold resources in a premier U.S. jurisdiction."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website: https://thecse.com/

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

X (Twitter): https://x.com/CSE_News

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290724

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)