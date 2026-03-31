Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSXV: BGD) ("Bullion Gold" or the "Corporation") and its partner Olympio Metals are pleased to announce the final assay results from hole BO-26-63 which has returned bonanza gold grades. The next batch of assays has been received from the lab and has returned 19.40m @ 17.29 g/t Au from 172.5m which includes the previously reported intervals of logged visible gold (see announcement March 23rd, 2026). Assay results are still pending for the remaining 6 drill holes of the Phase 2 drill program.

Highlights

Additional assays received for Phase 2 drilling at Paquin extend the bonanza gold intercept: 19.40m @ 17.29 g/t Au from 172.5m (BO-26-63)

Including previously reported intervals: 7.5m @ 41.81g/t Au from 182.0m 2m @ 109.51g/t Au from 182.7m



Assays still pending an additional 6 holes

Drilling has now been completed at the Bousquet Project with 7 holes drilled for a total of 1,639m

Bousquet Gold Project located on Cadillac Break in Quebec, Canada, a regional structure associated with world-class gold mines (>110 Moz Au 1 )

Situated within 15km of multi-million ounce working gold mines (Agnico Eagle's La Ronde - 15.8Moz Au2 and Iamgold's Westwood - 2.4Moz Au3)

Link to Figure 1

Link to Figure 2

Olympio's Managing Director, Sean Delaney, commented:

"This is an incredible set of results to complete the assays for hole BO-26-63 and it is rare to see an intercept with 19.4m @ 17.29 g/t gold. Our aim now will be to determine the size and geometry of this gold lode and to test for similar lodes through further drilling at Paquin and throughout the Bousquet project. We look forward to seeing assays returned for the other 6 holes of the program, due in the coming weeks as we plan for the next drilling program."

Hole BO-26-63 was drilled at 3300 azimuth to test for high grade gold lodes that potentially run parallel to the previous drill hole orientation of 2100.

The drill core and assay results demonstrate that the intercept in hole BO-25-28 of 7.9m @ 6.2 g/t Au from 138m (see figures 1-2) is not connected to the high grade lode intercepted in BO-26-63 and BO-25-27, suggesting that the 'Main Lode' zone at Paquin actually comprises multiple high-grade lodes. The Company is planning a downhole televiewer survey to gain additional structural information and better understand the orientation of these different lodes.

Geological logging of the drill core has indicated two main vein types within the Paquin system. The most common type is chlorite altered quartz +/- carbonate veining, with common arsenopyrite, pyrite +/- pyrrhotite disseminated through the vein selvedge and into the surrounding rock. These veins are chaotic and usually highly deformed, and are associated with variable gold grades, as seen in BO-25-28. The second type are larger blue quartz veins, with associated chlorite and sericite alteration. These are the highest-grade veins seen in the Paquin prospect and are associated with the significant visible gold observed at the prospect.

Olympio has the option to acquire an 80% interest in the Bousquet Project in Quebec from Bullion Gold Resources for total payment of C$1.25M (cash and shares) and an exploration investment of C$2M. Olympio has made payments of C$0.30M (cash and shares) to date and completed exploration spend of nearly C$1.0M. Bullion will retain a 20% undivided interest (net carried interest) in this project.

Table 1: Significant gold intersections (downhole) from the Phase 2 drill program at the Bousquet Gold Project

(>= 0.5g/t Au cut-off, 1m min. width, 2m max. internal dilution (downhole)) (see Table 3 for detailed results)

Hole ID Prospect From

(m) Width

(m) g/t Au Significant Intercept BO-26-63 Paquin 37.10 2.9 0.81 2.9m @ 0.81 g/t Au from 37.1m BO-26-63 Paquin 42.50 2.7 2.69 2.7m @ 2.69 g/t Au from 42.5m BO-26-63 Paquin 105.50 2.2 0.70 2.2m @ 0.70 g/t Au from 105.5m BO-26-63 Paquin 123.00 1.5 1.96 1.5m @ 1.96 g/t Au from 123.0m BO-26-63 Paquin 138.70 2.3 0.65 2.3m @ 0.65 g/t Au from 138.7m BO-26-63 Paquin 153.50 0.5 7.08 0.5m @ 7.08 g/t Au from 153.5m* BO-26-63 Paquin 163.90 4.1 1.68 4.1m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 163.9m BO-26-63 Paquin 172.50 19.4 17.29 19.4m @ 17.29 g/t Au from 172.5m Inc. Paquin 182.00 7.5 41.81 7.5m @ 41.81 g/t Au from 182.0m** & Paquin 182.70 2.0 109.51 2.0m @ 109.51 g/t Au from 182.7m** BO-26-63 Paquin 208.50 3.0 0.75 3.0m @ 0.75 g/t Au from 208.5m BO-26-63 Paquin 216.25 2.75 1.42 2.75m @ 1.42 g/t Au from 216.25m

* Below 1.0m minimum width, down hole

**Previously reported (See announcement 23rd March 2026)

Competent Person's Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr. Neal Leggo, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a consultant to Olympio Metals Limited. Mr. Leggo has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Leggo consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Bullion Gold Resources

Bullion Gold Resources is a junior mining exploration company primarily active in Quebec, particularly in the Abitibi and James Bay mining regions. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Bousquet (Au), Langlade (Cu, Zn, Ag, Au), Bodo (Cu, Au, Ag, Zn, Ni, Li, Co, Mn, Pb) and Terragold (Au) projects.

The Bousquet Project has been optioned to the Australian company Olympio Metals (Oly), which may acquire up to an 80% interest in the gold project in consideration for C$1.25 million in cash and shares, as well as C$2 million in exploration expenditures. Should Olympio fulfill all of its obligations, Bullion would retain a 20% net carried, undivided non-participating interest.

The Langlade Project (72 claims - 4,127 ha) is a volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) project currently in development. Drilling program is underway.

The Bodo Project (761 claims - 410 km²) is an early-stage exploration project. Anomalous and indicative occurrences of critical and strategic minerals (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn, Ni, Li, Pb, Co, Mn) have been identified across the property. The main showings - Rivon Lake, Canico, Licé, Tichégami and Didi - demonstrate polymetallic, VMS and IOC potential.

Bullion recently acquired the Terragold Project (36 cels - 1958 ha), located in the Senneterre region of Abitibi. The main showing, known since the early 1960s, has been intersected by drilling over a cumulative strike length of approximately 2 kilometres and has not been the subject of exploration work since 1984. The mineralized corridor associated with a quartz-porphyry system remains open in all directions. The Company plans to undertake various exploration activities on this project in 2026.

Other Information

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although Bullion Gold believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Bullion Gold can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. In addition to other risks that may affect the forward-looking statements in this press release are those set out in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2024 and the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, which are available on the Corporation's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Bullion Gold undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

References

1Poulsen, K., 2017 The Larder Lake-Cadillac Break and Its Gold Districts, Economic Geology, v. 19, pp. 133-167

2NI 43-101 Technical Report, La Ronde Complex, Québec, Canada, 24 March 2023

3Iamgold Corporation, Table 3: Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources, 31 December 2023, retrieved from https://s202.q4cdn.com/468687163/files/doc_news/2024/02/iag-2024-mrmr-estimate.pdf

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290754

Source: Bullion Gold Resources Corporation