

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new survey by the University of Washington looked at nearly 400 healthcare workers discussing the mental health risks of cannabis use.



'Healthcare providers are noticing, and concerned about, cannabis adverse events,' said lead author Beatriz Carlini, a research associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the UW School of Medicine. 'It's also interesting that we could find no other research papers where clinicians in the United States are asked about treating cannabis-related adverse conditions. Their voices have not been heard on this topic before now.'



The survey was conducted between December 2024 and March 2025, with 388 doctors, nurses, and clinicians taking part. It focused on their experiences treating patients after cannabis was legalized for recreational use in Washington in 2012.



About half of the respondents said they are seeing patients with physical health problems that may be linked to regular cannabis use. Around 20% said they are also seeing patients with mental or psychological issues.



Published in the Substance Abuse and Addiction Journal, some clinicians reported cases of severe nausea and vomiting connected to marijuana use, which is often called Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. The survey also found that 65% of healthcare workers had seen patients showing signs of Cannabis Use Disorder, a form of addiction to cannabis.



In addition, 63% of respondents who treat anxiety said cannabis use could be a contributing factor. More than half said they have seen cannabis users experience serious mental health issues like psychosis or hallucinations. Many of them said these cases were among the most severe they had encountered.



The study also highlighted that while healthcare workers are well-trained in many areas, many said they lack enough experience in handling cannabis-related health problems, especially mental health issues.



'This reflects a systemwide lack of response to a drug that has become more potent and more available. There has been no capacity-building to properly respond in the healthcare setting,' Carlini noted.



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