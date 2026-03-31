Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") announces that, on March 31, 2026, it closed on the sale of an additional 5,714,286 FT Units, at $0.035 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $200,000 as a second and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement originally announced on February 27, 2026 (the "Offering"). In total, the Company has sold a total of 19,144,286 FT Units and 2,030,000 Units at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit or Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $741,100 in the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant entitling the warrant holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.055 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 60 months (5 years) from the date of issuance ("Unit Warrant"). Each FT Unit consisted of one Common Share and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("FT Unit Warrant"), each of which were issued as a "flow through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Each whole FT Unit Warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional Common Share for $0.055 and expiring on the earlier of a) 30 days following written notice by the Company to the warrant holder that the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at or greater than CA$0.10 per Common Share for 10 consecutive trading days; and (b) 36 months (3 years) from the date of issuance.

The Offering was offered to qualified subscribers in reliance upon exemptions from the registration and prospectus requirements of applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the sale of an aggregate 600,000 Units and 19,144,286 FT Units, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $41,463 and issued 1,184,657 non-transferable finder's warrants, with equivalent terms to the FT Unit Warrants ("Finder Warrants") as follows:

Finder Finder Warrants Cash Finder Fee Ventum Financial Corp. 36,000 $1,260 Hampton Securities Inc. 60,000 $2,100 GloRes Securities Inc. 685,800 $24,003 Raymond James Limited 60,000 $2,100 PB Markets Inc. 342,857 $12,000

Following closing, the Company has 227,640,242 common shares issued and outstanding. The Common Shares and any Common Shares issued on exercise of the Unit Warrants, FT Unit Warrants, and Finder Warrants are subject to restrictions on trading until dates raging from July 18, 2026 to August 1, 2026. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Offering as follows:

Mineral Property Exploration

$ 670,050 Mineral Rights and Exploration Permits

29,600 Working capital Cash finders fees

41,450







Gross proceeds



$ 741,100

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

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Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.