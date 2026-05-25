Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has recently received results from the Phase 2 Induced Polarization (IP) Survey at the Sappho Target area by Peter Walcott & Associates and the Company has commenced a Phase 1 IP survey at the Greyhound - Motherlode area near the town of Greenwood. In addition, the Company has received the results of early 2026 sampling at the Greenwood, BC Precious and Critical Minerals Project from APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX). The collection of a total of 63 rock grab and sand (tailings) samples has resulted in the discovery of one new metal occurrence at the Motherlode Northeast (NE) area, along with a number of excellent copper (Cu) - gold (Au) results from some old workings outside of but along the east side of the Motherlode Pit, the Sunset Pit area, the Greyhound Pit area and at the Sappho Prospect. The targets are all part of the Greenwood, BC Precious and Critical Minerals Project (Figure 1).

The focus of the 2026 program will be additional Induced Polarization (IP) surveys at the Sappho and Motherlode areas, along with trenching and drilling at Midway, targeting the historical Midway Mine. The initial drill program at the Sappho Skarn Target area has been completed with a total of 1,485 m in 7 holes. The core is being logged and sampled and results will be provided as they are received. Additional Phase 2 drilling is also planned for the Sappho area to test the recently discovered and new IP chargeability anomaly to the southeast of the main skarn area. Additional prospecting, mapping and reconnaissance sampling will be conducted across the entire project area throughout 2026.

IP and Sampling 2026 Highlights

Phase 2 Sappho IP results extend the IP Chargeability Anomaly up to 500 m south and 1 km east and is open in both directions (Figures 2 and 3).

The core of the IP Chargeability Anomaly ranges from 30 mV/V up to 85 mV/V in intensity, and in many instances is coincident with a strong resistivity anomaly or in some cases a weak conductivity anomaly (Figures 2 and 3).

A total of 63 rock grab samples were collected in January - February from the Motherlode-Greyhound area, the Motherlode and Phoenix historical tailings areas, from the Sappho skarn target area and the Rock Creek area (Figures 2 and 3).

A new showing, Motherlode Northeast, has been discovered approximately 780 m northeast of the Motherlode pit and recent grab samples have returned up to 5.12 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, 66.7 g/t silver (Ag) and 0.528% Cu (Figures 2 and 3; Table 1).

A number of samples with anomalous Cu and Au were collected from a series of workings along the east side of the Motherlode pit, that have been uncovered with recent logging of the Motherlode area, including four rock grab samples returning a range of 0.709% Cu up to 1.8% Cu and 1.37 g/t Au up to 3.61 g/t Au (Figures 2 and 3; Table 1).

Two rock grab samples collected from a rubble pile previously unsampled at the southeast corner of the Sunset Pit have returned 1.505% Cu and 1.71% Cu along with 2.42 g/t Au and 3.1 g/t Au, and 17.8 and 29.9 g/t Ag (Figures 2 and 3; Table 1).

Grab samples from fine sand and silt at the Motherlode Tailings area and one of the Phoenix Tailings areas has returned up to 0.145% Cu and 0.416 g/t Au from the Motherlode Tailings material and up to 0.16% Cu and 0.831 g/t Au from the Phoenix Tailings material (Figures 2 and 3; Table 1).

A rock grab sample collected from the Sappho Skarn Target returned 4.77% Cu, 0.018% cobalt (Co) and 12.3 g/t Ag (Figures 2 and 3; Table 1).

Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, stated, "The results from the geophysical programs at our Sappho target, Midway and Motherlode area, continue to define the most prospective areas and the potential for new precious metals and critical mineral discoveries. The IP survey has outlined an extensive porphyry type anomaly at Sappho and we are excited to receive drilling results from the Sappho Target. We look forward to additional trenching and drilling at Midway along with additional exploration for significant precious metals and critical minerals prospects across our entire 170,000+ acre land holdings in the Greenwood District!"

Figure 1: Land position and targets discussed in this News Release, Greenwood Project.

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Figure 2. Greenwood East IP Survey Results and Au Results from 2026 Rock Grab Samples.

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Figure 3. Greenwood East IP Survey Results and Cu Results from 2026 Rock Grab Samples.

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Table 1. Summary Highlights Rock Grab Samples Early 2026 Exploration.

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Plans for Summer and Fall 2026 Exploration at Greenwood

Trenching, rock and soil sampling along with drilling at the Midway Target area is being planned for summer and fall 2026. The IP surveys are continuing at Motherlode and there are extension lines being planned for Sappho to try and close out the large chargeability anomaly that has been identified in the 2026 surveys to date (Figures 2 and 3). The amount of drilling will depend upon the financing efforts and weather.

Additional results, including the results of the recently completed Phase 1 Sappho Skarn Target drilling will be forthcoming over the next coming months as work progresses and will be presented in additional news releases.

Quality Assurance and Control

Rock, soil samples and core are being analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Rock grab and rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo.. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples.

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a non-independent Consultant and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 72,700 ha (approximately 180,000 acres) of precious and critical minerals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

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Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.