Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2026) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a crew from Full Force Drilling Ltd. ("Full Force") of Peachland BC, has arrived in Greenwood and has commenced drilling critical minerals skarn targets co-incident with a high conductivity anomaly at the Sappho area. Grizzly intersected skarn along with porphyry type alteration and anomalous copper- silver - gold - platinum group elements (Cu-Ag-Au-PGEs) in three of four 2010 core holes. Historical 2010 drilling by the Company yielded up to 0.31% Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 0.34 g/t Pt, 0.39 g/t Pd and 6.57 g/t Ag over 6.5 m core length in skarn at Sappho (in hole 10SP03). These and other higher grade zones are associated with high Cu and are contained within wider anomalous intervals including a 63.5 m core length zone logged as a pyroxene - sulphide skarn with a grade approaching 0.7% copper equivalent derived from current metal prices for Cu, Au, Ag, Pt and Pd.

In addition to drilling, Peter E. Walcott and Associates (PEWA) of Coquitlam, BC has mobilized to Greenwood to continue a Induced Polarization (IP) surface geophysics program that was commenced in early 2026 to follow up excellent prior results from both surface sampling and historical drilling at the Sappho Critical Minerals Target (Figure 1). A significant chargeability anomaly was identified (See February 26th, 2026 Company News Release) and will be followed up with an extension to the Phase 1 survey. Induced Polarization surveys will also be conducted at the Greyhound-Motherlode area over the coming weeks in the search for additional skarn and porphyry targets (Figure 2).

Sappho Prior Work Highlights

The Geological Setting is the East Fault Contact of the Toroda Graben with numerous pyroxenite-monzonite-diorite (older) and younger QFP-diorite (Tertiary) intrusions into intermediate-mafic volcanics along with a complex magnetic feature at the Sappho Crown Grant (CG) area (Figure 1).

The East and West Faults of the Toroda Graben likely played a role in controlling the Au-Ag mineralization for the Buckhorn Skarn and Mine to the southwest and the Cu-Au-Ag mineralization for the Motherlode/Greyhound skarns to the north (Figure 2).

Skarn and porphyry style alteration and mineralization along with Cu-PGE's-Au-Ag are observed in outcrop and drill core along with a complex magnetic signature in the Main Sappho CG area.

Five (5) new sulphide showings were discovered during 2022 field work, with 4 of the 5 showings yielding rock grab samples with >1% Cu up to as high as 7.25% Cu (Figure 1 and see Grizzly news release dated November 3 rd , 2022).

, 2022). A total of 17 rock grab samples returned values >1% Cu up to 9.06% Cu, many also with anomalous Au, Ag, platinum (Pt) and palladium (Pd).

A total of 11 samples have yielded >500 parts per billion (ppb) Pt and Pd up to 4.64 grams per tonne (g/t) Pt and up to 2.28 g/t Pd.

The Sappho area is being targeted for copper-gold skarn and porphyry type targets associated with a Jurassic alkalic intrusive complex and several younger diorite intrusions (Figure 1). A total of five new showings of copper oxide mineralization were found during the 2022 program (Figure 1). Previous surface sampling and drilling by Grizzly has yielded significant anomalous copper, gold, silver along with platinum and palladium. Numerous historical and new rock grab samples have yielded greater than 1% Cu, 1 g/t Au, 1 g/t Ag, 1 g/t Pt and 1 g/t Pd (Figure 1).

Historical 2010 drilling by the Company (4 core holes) yielded up to 0.31% Cu, 0.75 g/t Au, 0.34 g/t Pt, 0.39 g/t Pd and 6.57 g/t Ag over 6.5 m core length in skarn at Sappho (in hole 10SP03), including a 1 m core length intersections of 3.82 g/t Au and 199 g/t Ag, and in a separate sample 1.83 g/t Pt and 2.09 g/t Pd across 1 m - these results all are associated with >1% Cu in those samples. These higher grade zones were contained within a 63.5 m core length zone logged as a pyroxene - sulphide skarn with a grade approaching 0.7% copper equivalent derived from current metal prices for Cu, Au, Ag, Pt and Pd. Drillhole 10SP03 targeted a magnetic anomaly and had no indications of surface mineralization at the time of drilling. One of the new 2022 showings has been found proximal to drillhole 10SP03 and the targeted magnetic anomaly.

Figure 1: Sappho Rock Sampling Summary 2026 and Planned IP and Drillhole Locations.

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Brian "Griz" Testo, President & CEO of Grizzly Discoveries, states, "Geophysics has also outlined multiple new targets across the Sappho Project. I am looking forward to seeing what additional IP might show us and I look forward to identifying some new skarn and porphyry discoveries with drilling."

The Company is continuing with surface exploration in the Greenwood area. Crews from APEX Geoscience Ltd. completed soil and rock sampling in August, 2025 through to February, 2026 and the exploration work is ongoing. Work including prospecting, rock and soil sampling has been conducted at targets in the Rock Creek area, the Midway area, the Copper Mountain area, the Overlander-Attwood area and the Sappho area to date (Figure 2). Additional groundwork including ground geophysical surveys are being planned and will comprise IP, magnetics and Loupe electromagnetics (EM) for the Sappho, the Midway and Motherlode areas (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Exploration Targets 2026.

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ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 66,000 ha (approximately 165,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by a highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The technical content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., P.Geo., who is a non-independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Suite 363-9768 170 Street NW

Edmonton, Alberta T5T 5L4

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.

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Source: Grizzly Discoveries Inc.