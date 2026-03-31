Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology company, will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 5, 2026 prior to market open, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. These financial results will be reported as Total Aptiv, including the Electrical Distribution Systems (EDS) business as a segment.

Aptiv's call will be hosted by Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Varun Laroyia. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be made available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone in the Aptiv conference call, please dial +1-800-330-6710 (U.S.) or +1-213-279-1505 (International) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 6661715.

Versigent Limited (NYSE: VGNT), the EDS segment of Aptiv that Aptiv is expected to spin-off into a new publicly traded company on April 1, 2026, will also release its first quarter 2026 financial results on May 5, 2026 following market close, and will hold an investor call the same day at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time. These financial results will be presented on a carve-out basis from Aptiv's accounting records, consistent with Versigent's Form 10 financials.

Versigent's call will be hosted by its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Liotine, and Chief Financial Officer, Doug Ostermann. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be made available on the Versigent Investor Relations website at ir.versigent.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone in the Versigent conference call, please dial +1-800-330-6710 (U.S.) or +1-213-279-1505 (International) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Versigent Limited conference call. The conference ID number is 8379126.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified, and digitalized solutions across multiple end markets. Visit aptiv.com.

About Versigent

Versigent is a global leader in the purposeful design and advanced manufacturing of low and high voltage electrical architectures. Building on a legacy of engineering excellence and trusted partnerships, Versigent delivers versatile, intelligent solutions engineered to unlock greater capabilities for its customers without adding complexity or weight. Powering one in six passenger vehicles on the road today, Versigent's high performance architectures are trusted by industry leaders across automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture and energy storage. With engineering and manufacturing centers on four continents and operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent's 138,000 employees match global scale with regional responsiveness to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance connecting the world to faster, smarter and safer experiences. Visit www.versigent.com.

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Contacts:

Aptiv Investor Contact

Betsy Frank

Investor Relations

betsy.frank@aptiv.com

Aptiv Media Contact

Lisa Scalzo

Corporate Communications

Lisa.scalzo@aptiv.com

Versigent Investor Contact

ir@versigent.com

Versigent Media Contact

Annalisa Bluhm

Marketing and Communications

annalisa.bluhm@versigent.com