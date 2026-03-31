Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Announces Organization Appointments to Position Company for Continued Rapid Development

Resources aligned to manage core business expansion and key strategic growth initatives

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Organto Foods Incorporated (TSX-V:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company"). The Board of Directors is pleased to announce the expansion of the Company's Leadership team to provide increased management depth and focus to lead and manage core business expansion and drive key strategic growth initiatives into the future.

"These appointments reflect the exciting growth in our business and the need to support this growth with an expanded leadership structure." commented Steve Bromley, Chief Executive Officer of Organto Foods Inc. "We've spent the past year deliberately building expanded commercial relationships, supply depth, and operational infrastructure needed to support sustainable growth. This preparation is now translating into tangible results, as we are now realizing weekly sales in the range of approximately CDN $2 million, reflecting an annual sales run rate of approximately CDN $100 million. With this growth comes the need for expanded operational and leadership resources. We are blessed with a dedicated and hard-working team, and we are confident that these appointments will help position the Company for our next phase of development as we pursue both internal growth opportunities and strategic additions to our platform."

The following changes to the Leadership Team are effective immediately.

Mr. Bob Kouw joined the Company in 2023 as Chief Operating Officer and has played a key role in the Company's development since that time. Bob is an organic foods industry veteran with deep strategic, operational and financial expertise. Bob will transition from a daily operational role to focus on strategic M&A and operational treasury, key strategic activities that must be properly resourced. Bob remains a key member of the Leadership Team.

Mr. Alexander Widmann joined the Company in 2023 as part of the acquisition of the New Fruit Group (NFG). Alexander has deep food industry experience and, since joining the Company has served as Director, Sales and Operations for NFG. Alexander will assume the role of Senior Vice President, COO Europe Operations, responsible for the operations of the European fresh operating platform and shared services platform. In this role Alexander joins the Leadership Team.

Mr. Gian Ferreiras also joined the Company in 2023 as part of the acquisition of the New Fruit Group (NFG). Gian has been in the food industry, specifically fresh produce, literally his entire life, and most recently served as the Commercial and Sourcing Director for NFG. Gian will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Business Development, responsible for our current commercial business but also taking on a larger role of identifying new commercial opportunities beyond our current platform, actions that are very important for the long-term growth of our business. In this role Gian joins the Leadership Team.

Ms. Ana Cris de la Campa Ahedo joined the Company in 2020 and has held a number of progressively responsible roles, initially leading the Company's Latin American operations and then adding information technology and then business controlling to her responsibilities. Ana Cris has a formal food science background and has spent her career in a variety of industries focused on systems development and project management. Ana Cris will assume the role of Director, Digital Technology and Business Controlling. This is a critical role as adaption of new technologies and systems to strategically differentiate our business is a key strategic priority for the Company. In this role Ana Cris joins the Leadership Team.

With these changes the Corporate Leadership Team will now include, Ana Cris de la Campa Ahedo, Alexander Widmann, Gian Ferreiras, Bob Kouw, John Rathwell, SVP, Corporate Development, Ralf Langner, CFO and Corporate Secretary, and Steve Bromley, CEO.

Over recent months, Organto has added a number of new retail customers, including several leading European retailers, expanding its footprint into Switzerland, Ukraine, and Spain. At the same time, the Company expanded its supply base, adding a number of new growing partners across key sourcing regions, enhancing year-round availability, continuity of supply, and scalability for expanding retail programs. To support this commercial growth, Organto has also expanded and diversified its global logistics platform, adding new sea freight carrier relationships, new ports of origin and new European destination ports.

"We are very pleased with the exciting prospects for our business, and while never without its challenges, we believe we are well positioned for exciting growth while remaining focused on delivering long-term value for shareholders, customers, and supply partners alike. I am personally excited to be working alongside a vibrant group of entrepreneurially driven individuals, committed to bringing value to our stakeholders." Bromley added.

Termination of Contract with Machai Capital

The Company also announces today that it has formally terminated its contractual engagement with Machai Capital, that was previously announced in November 2025, effective immediately.

In connection with the termination, the Company confirms that the initial $100,000 payment has been returned in full and that the stock option grant previously announced in November has been cancelled. Organto has initiated all necessary steps to ensure an orderly conclusion of the engagement and confirms that it does not intend to retain or replace these services with another provider at this time.

On Behalf of the Board

Steve Bromley

Co-Chair and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulatory Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

Investor & Media Contact:

John Rathwell

SVP, Corporate Development

john.rathwell@organto.com

www.organto.com

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V: OGO | OTCQX: OGOFF | FSE: OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics, and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability, and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law, including, without limitation, Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that the appointments referenced reflect the exciting growth in the Company's business and the need to support this growth with an expanded leadership structure; Organto's belief that these appointments will position the Company for the future as the Company pursues both internal growth opportunities and strategic additions; Organto's belief that it has spent the past year deliberately building expanded commercial relationships, supply depth, and operational infrastructure needed to support sustainable growth; Organto's belief that this preparation is now translating into tangible results, and belief that the Company is now realizing weekly sales in the range of CDN $2 million, in turn reflecting an annual sales run rate of approximately CDN $100 million. Organto's belief that adding new retailers, new growing partners and entering three new European countries will add significant momentum to its 2026 operating plans, as the Company continues to accelerate its aggressive growth plans; Organto's belief that that recent development of its business model is now translating into results, and this momentum positions the Company exceptionally well for 2026; Organto's belief that it is well positioned for growth and focused on delivering long-term value for shareholders, customers, and supply partners alike; Organto's intention to not replace the services of Machai Capital at this time, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners, and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws, and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors, and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-announces-organization-appointments-to-position-company-for-co-1154034