Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.: Terry Lee Rings the NASDAQ Bell to Celebrate Public Trading Milestone and Commercial Bank's 50th Anniversary

HARROGATE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Board Members and Executives from Commercial Bank traveled to New York City on Monday, March 23, where Terry Lee, President and CEO, rang the opening bell at Nasdaq MarketSite, marking a significant moment in the company's history.

The ceremony commemorated two milestones for the Harrogate-based institution: its 50th anniversary and its recent transition to a publicly traded company. Founded in 1976 with the opening of its first branch in Claiborne County, Commercial Bank now has 35 locations across Tennessee, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc., the Bank's holding company, completed its initial public offering on September 30, 2025, raising $172 million, the largest bank IPO in Tennessee history. Shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 2, 2025, under the ticker symbol "CBK." This achievement reflects the confidence of the investment community in our strategy, leadership, and future growth opportunities.

"Ringing the Nasdaq opening bell is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication of our founders, customers, employees, shareholders, senior managers, and board of directors," said Terry Lee, President and CEO. "Our partnership with Nasdaq opens up our opportunities for visibility, investments, and access to capital."

Commercial Bank is proud to represent what community banking does best - combining local decision-making and relationship banking with the ability to stay competitive in today's public markets. They have built a reputation for serving the families and businesses in their communities, and are committed to continue focusing on operational excellence, customer success, community impact, prudent business decisions, and shareholder value.

Lee further stated, "We maintain our founder Oscar Roberton's vision of delivering superior customer service to every customer, every day. Relationships are what drive us. We meet with our customers one on one and work to find solutions to their financial needs."

About Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. and Commercial Bank:

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. is a holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, is a Tennessee state-chartered bank that offers a suite of traditional consumer and commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Visit cbtn.com for more information.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender

CONTACT:

Philip J. Metheny

Sr. Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

ir@cbtn.com

423-869-5151

Roger Mobley

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Commercial Bank

ir@cbtn.com

704-648-0185 E

SOURCE: Commercial Bancgroup, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/terry-lee-rings-the-nasdaq-bell-to-celebrate-public-trading-mileston-1153606