Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal Studios" or the "Company") - Vertiqal Studios, a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, announces that, further to its press release of March 25, 2026, the Company is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults ("NP 12-203").

On March 25, 2026, the Company announced (the "Default Announcement") that it anticipated being late in filing its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, annual information form and certificates of the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (collectively, the "Continuous Disclosure Documents") for the year ended December 31, 2025, by the prescribed deadline of March 31, 2026.

The Company made an application with the applicable securities regulators under NP 12-203 requesting that a management cease trade order ("MCTO") be imposed in respect of the anticipated late filing rather than an issuer cease trade order. The Company is pleased to announce that it has filed its Continuous Disclosure Documents. The Continuous Disclosure Documents can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further, the Company is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting a year of transformation driven by strategic acquisitions, platform expansion, and the advancement of its programmatic advertising capabilities.

Key Financial Highlights (Year over Year)

Below is a summary of the financial results for the years ended December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024.



Year ended

December 31, 2025 Year ended

December 31, 2024 Variance

(%) Revenues $5,829,946 $4,861,413 20% Gross Profit $2,509,637 $3,374,894 -26% Total Expenses $12,593,500 $5,756,723 119% Net Loss ($10,491,214) ($2,365,124) 344% EBITDA ($5,044,189) ($2,923,020) 73%

Financial Highlights of Fiscal 2025:

Revenue Composition and Growth: Vertiqal Studios reported a 20% increase in revenue compared to fiscal 2024, highlighting the shift in revenue share. Furthermore, direct media saw an impressive increase of 88% in revenues year over year. This is a testament to the strategic focus and the strength of the offerings in the market.

Vertiqal Studios reported a 20% increase in revenue compared to fiscal 2024, highlighting the shift in revenue share. Furthermore, direct media saw an impressive increase of 88% in revenues year over year. This is a testament to the strategic focus and the strength of the offerings in the market. Capital Structure and Financing Activities: Vertiqal Studios strengthened its capital structure through multiple financing initiatives including the issuance of convertible debentures totaling over $3.8 million in 2025, conversion of approximately $6.2 million of debt into equity and continued access to capital markets to support growth initiatives.

Strategic and Operational Highlights:

Acquisition of Omnia Media Inc. and GameCo Esports Canada Inc., strengthening Vertiqal Studio's programmatic advertising and multichannel network (MCN) capabilities;

Acquisition of proprietary technology assets from Revmo Inc.;

Expansion of owned and operated social media channels across key platforms.

The Company has made meaningful progress towards its transition toward scalable, programmatic advertising revenue through its MCN and owned digital properties. This shift is expected to improve revenue predictability, increase operating leverage over time and diversify monetization beyond direct brand deals.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Looking ahead, Vertiqal Studios is focused on:

Scaling advertising revenue across its digital ecosystem;

Integrating acquired businesses to drive synergies and operational efficiencies;

Advancing profitability through cost optimization and revenue growth;

Strengthening its balance sheet through disciplined capital management.

Max Desmarais, CEO of Vertiqal Studios, commented, "2025 was a pivotal year for Vertiqal Studios as we executed on a transformative strategy to evolve into a scaled, technology-driven media and advertising platform. With the integration of Omnia and Revmo, we are building a more diversified and scalable business model positioned for long-term growth."

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 200 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290771

Source: Vertiqal Studios