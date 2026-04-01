

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States Environmental Protection Agency has shared that diesel engine manufacturers might start moving away from using urea quality sensors in their emissions systems, as these sensors have been identified as one of the most likely components to fail in selective catalytic reduction systems.



In a guidance update from Administrator Lee Zeldin's agency, the EPA mentioned that manufacturers are allowed to consider alternative methods, like nitrogen oxide sensors, to ensure the quality of diesel exhaust fluid, as long as they continue to meet emissions compliance standards.



Urea quality sensors play a crucial role in monitoring urea concentration in diesel exhaust fluid, which helps in lowering nitrogen oxide emissions. When these sensors fail, it can lead to reduced engine power or even shutdowns, causing operational challenges for truck owners.



The EPA highlighted that if manufacturers replace faulty sensors with another reliable emissions-monitoring solution, it wouldn't be deemed illegal tampering under federal law, although emissions-delete modifications are still not allowed.



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