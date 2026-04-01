NexgenRx Inc.: NexgenRx Announces 2025 Year End Results with Continued Increasing Net Income, EBITDA And Revenue Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its annual financial results for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, with net income and EBITDA improving to $3,350,704 (an increase of $1,011,282 as compared to 2024), net income increasing to $1,289,735 (an increase of $675,166 as compared to 2024) and revenues increasing by $1,457,136, to $14,933,914.

The 2025 financial year marked a period of disciplined execution and continued investment in the Company's long-term growth. Throughout the year, the Company remained focused on strengthening its foundation by advancing development initiatives, deepening relationships with its existing clients, and enhancing the value that it delivers. These efforts resulted in organic growth of 12% in administration and transaction revenue combined, reflecting both the resilience of the Company's business model and the trust of its customers.

Financially, the Company delivered solid performance in 2025. Total revenue increased by $1,457,136 (to $14,933,914), representing growth of 8.84% over the prior year. The Company achieved a positive EBITDA of $3,350,704, with net income and EBITDA improving by $675,166 and $1,011,282, respectively, compared to 2024. The Company's cash position remained robust at $4,776,670, even after distributing $1,297,757 in dividends to common and preferred shareholders during the year.

Looking ahead to 2026, management will maintain a strong emphasis on converting the Company's sales pipeline through a range of strategic initiatives. The Company is committed to expanding its market presence and driving further growth by introducing new and innovative product solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Company's clients.

Ron Loucks, President and CEO, stated "2025 was another excellent year for NexgenRx. With a strong base of recurring revenue and a healthy sales pipeline, the Company is well positioned to continue generating sustainable free cash flow. We remain confident in our strategy and our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders. I would like to extend my continued sincere appreciation to our loyal shareholders and our Board of Directors for their continued guidance, support, and counsel. I would also like to recognize the dedication and hard work of our employees, whose efforts drive our success every day. Most importantly, we thank our customers for their ongoing trust and confidence in the NexgenRx Group of Companies."

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full-service Third-Party Administrator and Technology Solutions Provider, offering proprietary full front-end, eligibility, enrolment, hour bank and mobile access capabilities, together with state-of-the-art claims adjudication and full provider network coverage. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide Plan Sponsors, sophisticated administration and health benefit technology applications in a cost-effective SaaS (Software as a Service) Model.

NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and plan members and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information on NexgenRx can be found at www.nexgenrx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the Company's strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; potential increases in sales and revenues; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for existing and new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; continued development and enhancement of the Company's proprietary software technology; cyber security risks and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDARPLUS at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald C. Loucks

NexgenRx Inc.

President and CEO

416.695.3393 x801

Kelly Ehler CPA, CA

NexgenRx Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

416-695-3393x803

SOURCE: NexgenRx Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexgenrx-announces-2025-year-end-results-with-continued-increasi-1154126