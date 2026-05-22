NexgenRx Inc.: NexgenRx Announces Solid Q1 2026 Results with Continued Increasing Revenue, Net Income and EBITDA Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / NEXGENRX INC. ("NexgenRx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, with net income of $1,228,288 and EBITDA of $1,444,036, representing increases of $701,078 and $615,635, respectively, compared to the same period in 2025. The Company also earned total revenue for the quarter of $4,997,521, representing an increase of $520,441 as compared to the first quarter of 2025.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company made meaningful progress across its business through disciplined execution and continued investment in growth and innovation. These efforts were evidenced by solid financial results delivered by the Company in the quarter. Total revenue was $4,997,521, an increase of $520,441, or 11.62%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, which was driven by new business growth and higher claims volumes. The Company reported positive EBITDA of $1,444,036 for the quarter. Net income and EBITDA improved by $701,078 and $615,635, respectively, compared to the same period in 2025, supported by increased transaction volumes, operational efficiencies, and prudent expense management.

The Company's balance sheet remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $4,713,911 at the end of Q1 2026. This provides flexibility to support ongoing operations, strategic investments, technology initiatives, and future growth opportunities.

During the quarter, management undertook a number of important strategic initiatives designed to enhance the Company's competitive positioning and operational effectiveness. These initiatives included the formation of a dedicated Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Committee, bringing together leaders across the Company to evaluate and guide the integration of AI technologies. The committee's focus includes improving operational efficiency, automation, analytics, and customer experience. The Company also continued investing in technology and digital transformation initiatives to enhance service delivery, scalability, and transaction processing capabilities. In support of its long-term growth strategy, the Company strengthened key leadership and operational teams through continued investment in talent acquisition and organizational development. Management believes that attracting and retaining skilled human capital remains critical to innovation, execution, and long-term expansion. The Company maintained a disciplined financial approach during the quarter. Ongoing cost management initiatives contributed to improved profitability and operating leverage, while consistent dividend payments reflected confidence in the Company's financial position and cash flow generation.

Looking ahead, management remains optimistic about the remainder of 2026. The Company intends to continue pursuing strategic growth opportunities, investing in innovation and automation initiatives, enhancing operational efficiencies, and expanding its market presence while maintaining prudent financial discipline. Management believes that the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on evolving market opportunities and continue delivering value to shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.

Ron Loucks, President and CEO, stated "Q1 2026 was another solid start to the year for NexgenRx. As we entered 2026, we remained focused on strengthening operations, advancing key strategic initiatives, and creating long-term shareholder value. During the first quarter of 2026, we made meaningful progress across the business through disciplined execution and continued investment in growth and innovation, as evidenced by another solid quarter of financial performance."

About NexgenRx

NexgenRx is Canada's only independent full-service Third-Party Administrator and Technology Solutions Provider, offering proprietary full front-end, eligibility, enrolment, hour bank and mobile access capabilities, together with state-of-the-art claims adjudication and full provider network coverage. These combined capabilities allow NexgenRx to provide Plan Sponsors, sophisticated administration and health benefit technology applications in a cost-effective SaaS (Software as a Service) Model.

NexgenRx is committed to building partnerships with organizations looking to exceed the expectations of their clients and plan members and deliver superior administration and claims processing solutions at a competitive cost. More information on NexgenRx can be found at www.nexgenrx.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether the Company's strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; potential increases in sales and revenues; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for existing and new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; continued development and enhancement of the Company's proprietary software technology; cyber security risks and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDARPLUS at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald C. Loucks

NexgenRx Inc.

President and CEO

416.695.3393 x801 Kelly Ehler CPA, CA

NexgenRx Inc.

Chief Financial Officer

416-695-3393 x803

SOURCE: NexgenRx Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nexgenrx-announces-solid-q1-2026-results-with-continued-increasi-1169898