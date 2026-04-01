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WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
31.03.26 | 15:33
5,316 Euro
+1,53 % +0,080
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3885,45431.03.
0,0000,00031.03.
PR Newswire
01.04.2026 00:30 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Electrolux Group ceases manufacturing in Chile

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has decided to close its factory in Santiago, Chile, effective end of April 2026. A restructuring charge of approximately SEK 0.5 billion, of which SEK 0.2 billion is cash-related, will be reported as a negative non-recurring item affecting operating income for Region Latin America in the first quarter of 2026.

The decision follows a review of the cost competitiveness of the Santiago factory and will impact approximately 400 employees.

Electrolux Group in Chile will continue to offer innovative and cost-efficient products, sourced from other factories across the Group and external partners.

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 31-03-2026 18:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/electrolux-group-ceases-manufacturing-in-chile,c4329567

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4329567/4018133.pdf

Press release Chile March 31 2026 ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrolux-group-ceases-manufacturing-in-chile-302730676.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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