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WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
09.04.26 | 09:09
5,832 Euro
-1,49 % -0,088
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ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
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5,8085,81409:29
5,8065,81209:29
PR Newswire
09.04.2026 08:36 Uhr
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Invitation to presentation of Electrolux Group Q1 report

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 24th of April, 2026, Electrolux Group will publish the results for the first quarter of 2026, at approx. 07.00 CEST.

Media, investors and analysts are invited to a simultaneous video webcast and telephone conference on the same day following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST where Yannick Fierling, President and CEO, together with Therese Friberg, CFO, will present the report.

Information on how to join the video webcast and telephone conference is available HERE.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at the Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, ann-sofi.jonsson@electrolux.com, +46 73 025 1005
Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, maria.akerhielm@electrolux.com, +46 70 796 3856
Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, henry.sjolin@electrolux.com, +46 76 863 51 85

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q1-report,c4332186

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4332186/4027159.pdf

Invitation Q1 2026

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-electrolux-group-q1-report-302737910.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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