Scientific Industries, Inc.: Scientific Industries Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2025

TORBAL DIVISION SALES UP 20%

SECOND GENERATION VIVID-ONE LAUNCH SCHEDULED FOR CY26

BIOPROCESSING DIVISION DOTS PLATFORM CONTINUES TO EXPAND WITH AI LEARNING PLATFORM FOR BIOMANUFACTURING

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 31, 2026 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing solutions and vision-based pill counters, today reported financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Business Highlights

The VIVID WORKSTATION was launched in CY25

Second Generation VIVID-ONE and VIVID WORKSTATION AI model scheduled for CY26 launch

Bioprocessing Division set to launch AI tool for Bioprocessing applications

Bioprocessing Division on target with development of pH sensor seen as catalyst for the Company

Full Year Overview - 12/31/25 compared to 12/31/24

Net revenues totaled $5.1 million compared to $4.8 million.

Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Operations net sales were $3.8 million compared to $3.1 million.

Bioprocessing Systems Operations net sales were $1.3 million compared to $2.0 million.

Gross profit was $1.3 million compared to $2.0 million.

Total operating expenses were $9.2 million compared to $10.2 million.

Management Discussion

Helena Santos, Chief Executive Officer of Scientific Industries, stated, "2025 marked an important year in our Company's history with the successful divestiture of the legacy Genie product line enabling us to transform our Company into a deep-tech, AI-enabling organization focused on pharmacy and biomanufacturing automation with our state of the art VIVID pill counters and our DOTS Platform. These initiatives are laying a solid foundation for the Company's substantial growth in the coming years."

John Moore, Chairman, continued with "Over the past year, the bioprocessing sector has faced one of its most challenging market environments in recent memory. Constrained capital spending, extended procurement cycles, and highly selective investment decisions weighed on short-term revenue across the industry, including ours, but happily our fourth quarter was SBI's best on record.

Our shareholders know we aren't building SBI for short-term revenue targets. We are investing in a platform that anticipates a customer base demanding high volumes of digitally structured data at a fraction of the cost of legacy bioreactor solutions - data essential to capturing the possibilities enabled by AI. Each quarter we add key customers and capabilities, strengthen integration, and increase the platform's value. This past year we achieved an industry first: a single-sensor, lab-validated, fluorescence-based pH sensor covering the full microbial range. In 2026, our pH sensors will move into customer pilots - a critical inflection point in narrowing the performance gap between a conventional bioreactor and a DOTS-enabled shake flask. We are targeting the mass market of 45 million shake flask experiments conducted annually across the US, Europe, and Asia. The technical challenge is substantial, but the corresponding Intellectual property and economic moat that success creates will position our company for significant future returns as we open this new market."

Twelve Months Ended 12/31/25 Financial Review

On August 7, 2025, the Company sold its Genie Division of the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Operations in Bohemia to Troemner, LLC and as a result, the operations related to that division is included in "discontinued operations". Included in continuing operations is the Torbal Division of the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment Operations, and the Bioprocessing Systems Operations, plus the Corporate segment.

Net revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 were $5,053,800, an increase of $256,700, or 5%, from $4,797,100 for year ended December 31, 2024, which is the result of an increase of $646,500, or 21% in the Benchtop Laboratory Equipment operations reflecting increases in VIVID pill counter and Torbal scale sales, offset by a decrease of $389,800, or 23% in net revenues from the Bioprocessing Systems products, due primarily to industry headwinds which affected available budgets for bioprocessing products.

The Company recorded a gross profit of $1,303,100 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, with a profit margin of 25.8%, compared to $2,006,600, with a profit margin of 41.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, due primarily to inventory write-offs within the Bioprocessing Systems Operations for slow moving and obsolete items.

Operating expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $1,030,000, or 10.1% to $9,193,000 from $10,223,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of operational cost reductions in conjunction with cost savings initiatives, primarily in the Bioprocessing Systems Operations and corporate expenses.

As a result of the gain on sale of the Genie Division of $5,263,400, the Company recorded a significantly reduced loss from operations of $1,780,300 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a loss from operations of $8,023,600 in the prior year. Income from the discontinued operations was $559,900, and $1,578,200 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

As a result of the above, the Company posted a decrease in net loss of $5,225,000, or 81.1% to $1,220,400, or $(0.11) per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6,445,400 or $(.61) per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the division sale.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $6,660,000 and the Company had working capital of $9,039,600.

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Industries (OTCQB:SCND), designs, produces, and markets bioprocessing systems under the product name DOTS, and vision-based pill counters under the VIVID brand in addition to weighing instruments under the brand Torbal. Scientific Industries' products are generally used in laboratories of universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmacies. To learn more, visit www.scientificindustries.com and www.scientificbio.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that relate to future events, performance or financial results of the Company are forward-looking statements which involve uncertainties that could cause actual events, performance or results to materially differ. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. Accordingly, any forward-looking statement should be read in conjunction with the additional information about risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including our annual report on Form 10-K.

Company Contact:

Helena R. Santos

CEO and President

Phone: 631-567-4700

hsantos@scientificindustries.com

info@scientificindustries.com

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SOURCE: Scientific Industries, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scientific-industries-reports-financial-results-for-fiscal-year-1154125