Revenue of $10.6 million and $41.5 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, with gross margins up 7.1% and 4.6%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million and $5.0 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, up 264% and 152% vs the comparable periods in 2024 (see "Non-IFRS Measures").

The Company posted its seventh straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA underscoring consistent progress.

In Q425, VIQ secured a software license deal with an existing customer for $304k. This underscores the confidence placed in the Company by its customers in solving their technological requirements.

In October and November 2025, VIQ closed an insider led oversubscribed private placement of $1.8M to fund growth and technology enhancements.

The Company recorded total non-cash impairment charges of $9.1 million due to expected reduced revenue growth rates as a result of data privacy incidents in the performance of Australian-based transcription services.

Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2026) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ" or "the Company"), a global leader in AI-powered digital documentation, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported continued margin expansion, with its seventh consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $10.6 million, which included a six-figure software license sale to an existing customer.

Gross Margin: 49.0%, up from 41.9% for the same period in the prior year, driven by productivity gains and higher margin gains from software license sales.

Adjusted EBITDA: $1.8 million, an increase of 264% from the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted Operating Loss: $9.3 million, compared to $3.4 million from the same period in the prior year (see "Non-IFRS Measures").

Year Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $41.5 million, a decrease of 4%, from the same period in the prior year, attributed largely to revenue reductions from late delivery fees and abatements in our Australian operations.

Gross Margin: 49.1%, up from 44.5% from the same period in the prior year, driven by automation and productivity gains.

Adjusted EBITDA: $5.0 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 152% from the same period in the prior year, reflecting organizational restructuring and efficiency gains.

Adjusted Operating Loss: $12.8 million including a $1.2 million restructuring charge, compared to $6.8 million from the same period in the prior year due mainly to impairment of intangible assets and property and equipment in Australia.

Strategic and Operational Updates

The Company incurred a one-time restructuring charge of $1.2 million during the year related to the significant changes in leadership and implementing global systems and process best practices.

VIQ voluntarily delisted its common shares from the TSX, listed its common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange and changed auditors to reduce expenses. VIQ's new TSXV listing allows additional financing options which the Company took advantage of by completing an over-subscribed insider led private placement in October and November 2025 for total proceeds of approximately $1.8 million.

The Company recorded total non-cash impairment charges of $9.1 million due to expected reduced revenue growth rates as a result of data privacy incidents in the performance of Australian-based transcription services.

Management Commentary

"In 2025, VIQ grew Adjusted EBITDA by 152%, raised gross margins to nearly 50%, and posted its seventh straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA," said Larry Taylor, CEO of VIQ Solutions. "We are encouraged by the early results from the recent leadership changes and productivity improvement. We look forward to reporting on our progress throughout 2026, particularly as the Company navigates the recently announced administration process in Australia."

Board of Director Changes

The Company is pleased to announce that Peter Panaritis, CPA, has been appointed to the Board effective March 31, 2026. Mr. Panaritis has held a number of executive positions including CEO of Brink's Canada and CEO of G4S Security Canada. Mr. Panaritis is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated from Queens University, Bachelor of Commerce degree. Mr. Panaritis is also a significant shareholder in VIQ Solutions.

Peter Panaritis replaces Howard Wetston who has resigned from the Board for personal reasons. "We thank Howard for his significant contribution to the Board during a challenging period for the Company," stated Larry Taylor, CEO of VIQ Solutions.

A copy of the Company's audited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Financial Information") will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company's ability to realize results from the recent leadership changes and productivity improvement, the Company's ability to improve scalability in the future, expected margin improvement, the Company's focus and its priorities and the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+ .

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce and product optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions and that sales and prospects may increase revenue. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in US dollars)





December 31, 2025



December 31, 2024

Assets











Current assets











Cash $ 2,445,011

$ 1,573,341

Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

4,284,491



3,768,699

Inventories

31,088



23,508

Prepaid expenses and other deposits

797,778



1,183,496

Non-current assets

7,558,368



6,549,044

Restricted cash

271,134



169,097

Property and equipment, net

-



654,223

Right-of-use assets, net

46,718



153,794

Intangible assets, net

1,730,999



5,661,614

Goodwill

7,089,897



11,628,213

Total assets $ 16,697,116

$ 24,815,985

Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade and other payables and accrued liabilities $ 5,987,570

$ 5,673,346

Income taxes payable

51,832



29,765

Share-based payment liability

-



19,366

Derivative warrant liability

1,297



35,238

Current portion of long-term debt

18,806,332



15,988,401

Current portion of lease obligations

417,619



204,802

Contract liabilities

1,211,312



1,635,041

Non-current liabilities

26,475,962



23,585,959

Long-term lease obligations

757,597



-

Other long-term liabilities

810,381



949,622

Total liabilities

28,043,940



24,535,581

Shareholders' equity (deficiency)







Capital stock

78,979,646



77,593,993

Contributed surplus

10,333,374



9,145,162

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,771,595 )

(1,356,521 ) Deficit

(98,888,249 )

(85,102,230 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

(11,346,824 )

280,404

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) $ 16,697,116

$ 24,815,985



VIQ Solutions Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US dollars)





Years ended December 31,





2025



2024

Revenue $ 41,494,590

$ 43,164,207

Cost of sales

21,121,262



23,936,109

Gross profit

20,373,328



19,228,098











Expenses







Selling and administrative expenses

14,496,279



17,005,500

Research and development expenses

740,233



650,551

Stock-based compensation

357,918



397,618

Gain on revaluation of RSUs

(19,660 )

(54,916 ) Gain on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability

(35,131 )

(145,445 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(749,485 )

217,841

Depreciation

768,583



752,910

Amortization

2,575,616



3,342,762

Interest expense

1,853,933



1,689,415

Accretion and other financing costs

1,950,175



1,492,674

Loss on modification of debt

730,877



360,522

Impairment of goodwill and intangibles

7,615,631



-

Impairment of property and equipment and right of use assets

1,505,376



-

Restructuring costs

1,175,954



386,853

Strategic review costs

994,725



198,271

Other income

(15,527 )

(35,044 ) Total expenses

33,945,497



26,259,512











Current income tax expense

213,850



14,665

Income tax expense

213,850



14,665

Net loss for the year $ (13,786,019 ) $ (7,046,079 ) Exchange loss on translation of foreign operations

(415,074 )

(685,733 ) Comprehensive loss for the year $ (14,201,093 ) $ (7,731,812 )









Net loss per share







Basic

(0.25 )

(0.14 ) Diluted

(0.25 )

(0.14 ) Weighted average number of common share outstanding - basic

55,990,513



50,068,323

Weighted average number of common share outstanding - diluted

55,990,513



50,068,323



The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:



Three months ended

December 31



Year ended

December 31

(Unaudited) 2025



2024



2025



2024

Net Loss (9,331,808 )

(3,556,601 )

(13,786,019 )

(7,046,079 ) Add:













Depreciation 242,166



165,775



768,583



752,910

Amortization 587,367



886,115



2,575,616



3,342,762

Interest expense 481,064



430,354



1,853,933



1,689,415

Current income tax (recovery) expense 91,293



(7,910 )

213,850



14,665

















EBITDA (7,929,918 )

(2,082,267 )

(8,374,037 )

(1,246,327 ) Accretion and other financing costs 516,031



388,574



1,950,175



1,492,674

Loss on modification of debt -



360,522



730,877



360,522

Loss (gain) on revaluation of RSUs 26



(3,148 )

(19,660 )

(54,916 ) Gain on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability (8,097 )

(37,242 )

(35,131 )

(145,445 ) Impairment of property and equipment 1,505,376



-



1,505,376



-

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 7,615,631



-



7,615,631



-

Restructuring costs 98,089



315,508



1,175,954



386,853

Strategic Review Costs -



198,271



994,725



198,271

Other income (6,004 )

398,604



(167,387 )

367,399

Stock-based compensation 26,342



3,580



357,918



397,618

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (22,161 )

951,207



(749,485 )

217,841

















Adjusted EBITDA 1,795,315



493,608



4,984,956



1,974,490



The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted operating loss, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, and 2024:



Three months ended

December 31



Year ended

December 31

(Unaudited) 2025



2024



2025



2024

Net Loss (9,331,808 )

(3,556,601 )

(13,786,019 )

(7,046,079 ) Add:













Strategic Review Costs -



198,271



994,725



198,271

















Adjusted operating loss (9,331,808 )

(3,358,330 )

(12,791,294 )

(6,847,808 )

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided by management to provide additional insight into our performance and financial condition. VIQ believes non-IFRS measures are an important part of the financial reporting process and are useful in communicating information that complements and supplements the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss please see the Company's MD&A for three months and year ended December 31, 2025.

To evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, accretion, and other financing expense, (gain) loss on revaluation of options, (gain) loss on revaluation of restricted share units, gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative warrant liability, restructuring costs, strategic review costs, loss on modification of debt, impairment of property and equipment, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, other expense (income), foreign exchange (gain) loss, current and deferred income tax expense. We believe that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of the Company.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangibles, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, we believe that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of the Company's operating performance.

The term "adjusted operating loss" refers to net income (loss) excluding the impact of strategic review costs. Management believes it is appropriate to adjust this item because strategic review costs do not relate to operating activities of the Company and is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities. The presentation of this measure enables investors and analysts to better understand the underlying performance of our business activities.

Trademarks

This press release includes trademarks, such as "NetScribe", which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws and are the property of VIQ. Solely for convenience, our trademarks referred to in this press release may appear without the or TM symbol, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert our rights to these trademarks, trade names, and services marks to the fullest extent under applicable law. Trademarks that may be used in this press release, other than those that belong to VIQ, are the property of their respective owners.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290787

Source: VIQ Solutions Inc.