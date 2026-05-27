Revenue of $9.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 primarily driven by higher hardware sales and the strengthening of foreign currencies relative to the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, up 45% versus the comparable period in 2025 (see "Non-IFRS Measures").

The Company posted its eighth straight quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA underscoring consistent progress.

Richmond Hill, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSXV: VQS) ("VIQ" or "the Company"), a global leader in AI-powered digital documentation, today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The Company reported continued strong margins, with its eighth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue: $9.8 million, up 2% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by higher hardware sales and the strengthening of foreign currencies relative to the prior quarter.

$9.8 million, up 2% from the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by higher hardware sales and the strengthening of foreign currencies relative to the prior quarter. Gross Margin: 50.8%, down from 51.9% for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the reversal of the onerous loss on a vendor contract in Q1 2025 resulting in a higher gross margin in the prior period.

50.8%, down from 51.9% for the same period in the prior year, primarily due to the reversal of the onerous loss on a vendor contract in Q1 2025 resulting in a higher gross margin in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA: $1.3 million, an increase of 45% from the same period in the prior year, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

In March 2026, the Company placed its Australian division, consisting of VIQ Australia Pty Ltd, VIQ Solutions Pty Ltd, VIQ Solutions Australia Pty Ltd, VIQ Pty Ltd and VIQ Australia Services Pty Ltd ("VIQ Australia"), into voluntary administration pursuant to Part 5.3A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Australia).

The administrator of VIQ Australia commenced a sale process of the business in April 2026 and has received non-binding offers from interested parties. The Company expects a sale of VIQ Australia to be completed in Q2 2026.

Placing VIQ Australia into voluntary administration was taken in order to focus VIQ's management and capital resources on the Company's existing operations in North America and the United Kingdom, which remain the Company's highest performing business units.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, revenue and adjusted EBITDA, excluding VIQ Australia, were $4.9 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

Management is in the process of streamlining operations in its North America and the United Kingdom business and expects to improve Adjusted EBITDA during the remainder of 2026.

On May 25, 2026, the Company entered into an amendment to the credit agreement with Beedie Capital Lending Ltd. ("Beedie"). Beedie agreed to extend the period of forbearance from April 30, 2026 to June 30, 2026. (Refer to Note 20 of the Company's unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2026.)

Management Commentary

"We are disappointed that we were unable to bring the full capability of the Company's global scalable architecture and best practices to the Australian business," said Larry Taylor, CEO of VIQ Solutions. "We are, however, encouraged by our renewed focus on the North America and the United Kingdom business and the opportunities that exist to grow revenue and EBITDA going forward."

A copy of the Company's unaudited financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (collectively, the "Financial Information") will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements typically contain statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Company's ability to realize results from the recent leadership changes and productivity improvement, the Company's ability to improve scalability in the future, expected margin improvement, the Company's focus and its priorities and the filing of the Financial Information on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although VIQ believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because VIQ can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this press release, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, recent initiatives, cost savings from workforce and product optimization, cost reductions from the Company's workflow solutions and potential increases in revenue from sales and prospects. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions that have been used.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and in the Company's other materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Such estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect or overstated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or alter such statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VIQ Solutions Inc.











Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position











(Expressed in USD dollars, unaudited)





























March 31, 2026



December 31, 2025

Assets











Current assets











Cash $ 2,810,601

$ 2,445,011

Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

4,516,546



4,284,491

Inventories

27,136



31,088

Prepaid expenses and deposits

675,500



797,778





8,029,783



7,558,368

Non-current assets







Restricted cash

278,279



271,134

Right-of-use assets

87,031



46,718

Intangible assets

1,732,709



1,730,999

Goodwill

7,074,891



7,089,897

Total assets $ 17,202,693

$ 16,697,116











Liabilities







Current liabilities







Trade and other payables and accrued liabilities $ 6,341,058

$ 5,987,570

Income tax payable

131,528



51,832

Derivative warrant liability

-



1,297

Current portion of long-term debt

19,313,061



18,806,332

Current portion of lease obligations

498,683



417,619

Current portion of contract liabilities

1,298,255



1,211,312





27,582,585



26,475,962

Non-current liabilities







Long-term lease obligations

656,188



757,597

Other long-term liabilities

691,146



810,381

Total liabilities

28,929,919



28,043,940











Shareholders' equity (deficiency)







Capital stock

79,048,819



78,979,646

Contributed surplus

10,300,662



10,333,374

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,326,022 )

(1,771,595 ) Deficit

(98,750,685 )

(98,888,249 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

(11,727,226 )

(11,346,824 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) $ 17,202,693

$ 16,697,116



VIQ Solutions Inc.











Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss





(Expressed in USD dollars)











(Unaudited)















Three months ended March





2026



2025

Revenue $ 9,770,748

$ 9,579,025

Cost of Sales

4,804,362



4,603,885

Gross Profit

4,966,386



4,975,140











Expenses







Selling and administrative expenses

3,530,517



3,810,642

Research and development expenses

174,782



140,519

Stock based compensation

53,004



(817 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of RSUs

(375 )

1,929

Gain on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability

(1,274 )

(7,022 ) Foreign exchange gain

(528,985 )

(84,032 ) Depreciation

17,739



164,683

Amortization

291,925



707,577

Interest expense

493,693



488,622

Accretion and other financing costs

543,801



419,030

Restructuring costs (recovery)

183,286



(1,284 ) Strategic review costs

-



1,175,603

Other income

(5,798 )

(6,207 ) Total expenses

4,752,315



6,809,243











Current income tax expense

76,507



34,279

Income tax expense

76,507



34,279

Net income (loss) for the period $ 137,564

$ (1,868,382 ) Exchange loss on translating foreign operations

(554,427 )

(1,088 ) Comprehensive loss for the period $ (416,863 ) $ (1,869,470 )









Net income (loss) per share







Basic

0.00



(0.04 ) Diluted

0.00



(0.04 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

69,640,329



52,286,522

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted

69,640,329



52,286,522



The following is a reconciliation of Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025:





Three months ended

March 31

(Unaudited)

2026



2025

Net income (loss)

137,564



(1,868,382 ) Add:







Depreciation

17,739



164,683

Amortization

291,925



707,577

Interest expense

493,693



488,622

Current income tax expense

76,507



34,279

EBITDA

1,017,428



(473,221 ) Accretion and other financing costs

543,801



419,030

Gain on revaluation of RSUs

(375 )

1,929

Loss (Gain) on revaluation of the derivative warrant liability

(1,274 )

(7,022 ) Restructuring costs (recovery)

183,286



(1,284 ) Strategic Review Costs

-



1,175,603

Other income

(5,798 )

(158,067 ) Stock-based compensation

53,004



(817 ) Foreign exchange gain

(528,985 )

(84,032 )









Adjusted EBITDA

1,261,087



872,119



The following is a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted operating income (loss), the most directly comparable IFRS measure for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 2025:





Three months ended

March 31

(Unaudited)

2026



2025

Net income (loss)

137,564



(1,868,382 ) Add:







Strategic Review Costs

-



1,175,603











Adjusted operating income (loss)

137,564



(692,779 )

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures are provided by management to provide additional insight into our performance and financial condition. VIQ believes non-IFRS measures are an important part of the financial reporting process and are useful in communicating information that complements and supplements the consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) are not measures recognized by IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) as determined in accordance with IFRS. For a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) please see the Company's MD&A for three months ended March 31, 2026.

To evaluate the Company's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the term "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, interest expense, accretion and other financing expense, (gain) loss on revaluation of restricted share units, gain (loss) on revaluation of derivative warrant liability, restructuring costs, strategic review costs, foreign exchange (gain) loss, current and deferred income tax expense. We believe that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of the Company.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, we believe that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of the Company's operating performance.

The term "adjusted operating income (loss)" refers to net income (loss) excluding the impact of strategic review costs. Management believes it is appropriate to adjust for this item because strategic review costs do not relate to operating activities of the Company and is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities. The presentation of this measure enables investors and analysts to better understand the underlying performance of our business activities.

Trademarks

This press release includes trademarks, such as "NetScribe", which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws and are the property of VIQ. Solely for convenience, our trademarks referred to in this press release may appear without the or TM symbol, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert our rights to these trademarks, trade names, and services marks to the fullest extent under applicable law. Trademarks that may be used in this press release, other than those that belong to VIQ, are the property of their respective owners.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298985

Source: VIQ Solutions Inc.