New AI-powered solution helps Amazon sellers reduce ACOS, automate campaigns, and scale performance with minimal effort and spend.

BQool today announced the general availability of its AI-powered advertising solution, designed to simplify campaign management and help Amazon sellers improve performance with minimal effort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260327697327/en/

BQool AI Advertising Launch Interface

For many sellers, advertising has become increasingly complex and resource-intensive. Success requires constant keyword research, bid adjustments, performance monitoring, and budget optimization, all while maintaining a healthy ACOS and driving sales. At the same time, competition across Amazon marketplaces continues to intensify. Rising cost-per-click rates, platform fees, and logistics expenses are placing additional pressure on businesses with limited time and expertise.

BQool's AI advertising solution addresses these challenges with a one-click system that continuously analyzes large volumes of data and automatically optimizes campaigns. Tasks that once required dedicated teams can now be managed through a single, intuitive interface built for growing sellers.

Trusted by top-performing brands, the platform is designed to reduce ACOS while improving overall campaign efficiency. By making advanced advertising technology accessible at just $99 per month, BQool is helping small and mid-sized sellers compete more effectively with larger, established brands.

A key feature of the solution is Auto-Harvesting, which automatically identifies and adds high-performing keywords to campaigns. Previously, sellers spent significant time researching and testing keywords, often with inconsistent results. Auto-Harvesting streamlines this process by continuously surfacing top-performing terms and applying them in real time, enabling faster and more effective optimization.

With BQool, sellers can achieve:

Lower ACOS

Higher return on ad spend (ROAS)

Faster response to market changes

Smarter budget allocation

Significant time savings

By automating repetitive advertising tasks, the platform allows sellers to focus on building their products, brands, and customer relationships.

"Our goal is simple: help Amazon sellers solve the everyday challenges of advertising," said Jonathan Low, CEO of BQool. "With AI bidding, automatic keyword harvesting, and smart budget allocation, we're making it easier for sellers to manage ads and focus on growing their business for years to come."

The release builds on strong results from businesses already using the platform.

Craig Menard, a private label Amazon seller, reduced ACOS by 50% while doubling sales. "BQool will take care of everything and that frees me up to do other things to grow the business," said Craig.

Amazon reseller Nguyen Thi Nga achieved a 57% reduction in ACOS and 1,400% sales growth within six months. "ACOS dropped from 21% to 9%, and sales grew 1,400%. I don't have to spend time managing multiple campaigns," said Nguyen Thi Nga, Amazon reseller.

As e-commerce advertising becomes more competitive and fast-moving, sellers must respond quickly to changing data and trends. By expanding access to advanced AI-driven advertising, BQool enables sellers to adopt intelligent automation while maintaining control and visibility.

About BQool

Founded in 2011, BQool helps Amazon sellers automate operations, compete more effectively, and grow faster. Known for its AI repricing and Amazon seller automation tools, the company continues to expand its suite of AI-driven solutions designed to simplify success in online marketplaces.

To learn more or request a demo, visit www.bqool.com/advertising.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260327697327/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alex Roganin

Media Communications Manager

alex.roganin@bqool.com

+886-937-395-163

www.bqool.com