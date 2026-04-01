

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Large manufacturing in Japan accelerated slightly in the first quarter of 2026, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Wednesday with a diffusion index score of +17.



That beat forecasts for +16 and was up from +15 in the previous three months.



The outlook came in at +14, beating forecasts for +13 but down from +15 in the previous quarter.



The large non-manufacturers index came in at +36, beating forecasts for +33 and up from +34 in Q2. The outlook was +29, beating expectations for +28 - which would have been unchanged.



The small manufacturing index rose to +7 from +6, while the outlook rose to +4 from +2.



The small non-manufacturing index ticked up to +16 from +15, while the outlook eased to +8.



Large industry capex is seen higher by 3.3 percent, down from 12.6 percent in Q4. Small industry capex was down 8.1 percent after adding 0.1 percent in the three months prior.



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