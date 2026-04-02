

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Poor eyesight could be an early sign of brain decline, even years before dementia begins, according to recent research.



A long-term study in the UK followed more than 8,600 people for over 10 years. It found that those who processed visual information more slowly had a higher chance of developing dementia, even up to 12 years later. Another study from Australia also found that worsening eyesight was linked to problems with memory and thinking, especially when social factors were involved.



The studies suggested that older adults with vision problems, like difficulty seeing far, reading up close, or noticing contrast, are more likely to develop dementia over time. The risk is even higher for those with moderate to severe vision issues.



Experts think there are a few reasons for this. One reason is that the eyes are connected to the brain. Vision changes may reflect early damage in brain areas responsible for memory, focus, and decision-making. Since vision depends on several parts of the brain, problems with eyesight could be an early warning sign of wider brain changes.



Another reason is related to lifestyle. People with poor vision may become less active, avoid social situations, or stop doing hobbies. This reduces mental stimulation, which is important for keeping the brain healthy and active.



However, not all vision problems carry the same risk. Issues that are not treated, like uncorrected nearsightedness or farsightedness, may have a bigger impact than problems corrected with glasses or lenses. This means that taking care of basic eye health could help support brain function.



Overall, research suggests that untreated or worsening vision can increase the risk of memory and thinking problems over time. Poor eyesight can limit social interaction and reduce brain activity, both of which are important for maintaining good cognitive health.



'Participants whose vision got worse were more likely to experience memory loss and difficulty solving problems. While poor vision doesn't guarantee dementia, it may indicate that the brain's networks are starting to change and could serve as an early warning,' researchers concluded.



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