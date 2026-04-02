

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Vivo has rolled out the X300 Ultra in China, marketing it as a flagship device that really shines in photography, thanks to a sophisticated multi-lens camera setup made in collaboration with Zeiss.



The X300 Ultra boasts a triple-camera array with big sensors, featuring a 14mm ultra-wide lens, a 35mm main camera, and an 85mm telephoto camera that comes with a 200-megapixel sensor. Plus, you get optical image stabilization across all the focal lengths, which is perfect for capturing professional-quality shots and close-ups.



When it comes to video, this phone can record in 4K at 120 frames per second in a 10-bit log format, making it a great choice for professional post-production work. It also includes quad microphones for audio and supports wireless mics.



Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with a hefty 6,600 mAh battery. Storage options go from 256GB up to 1TB, and you can choose between 12GB and 16GB of RAM.



Vivo mentioned that the X300 Ultra will be available in international markets later this year, which will be the first time its Ultra smartphone series hits the global stage.



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