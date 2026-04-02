Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 2, 2026) - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM" or the "Company") announces changes to the Board of Directors.

Bruce Rosenberg has resigned from the GPM Board of Directors, Bruce was a long-serving member of the Board and his guidance and contributions over the past 17 years were greatly appreciated. The Company wishes him the very best in his many future endeavours.

The Company also announces the appointment of Paul Hafner to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Paul has served in various senior corporate affairs roles with a focus on regulatory compliance and corporate operations, including his current role as Vice President of Corporate Affairs for G2 Goldfields. Paul has experience in the junior mining sector and a strong track record in navigating complex regulatory environments.

About GPM Metals:

GPM Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for large base metals deposits in Australia. The Company's wholly owned Walker Gossan Project is a large scale (190,000 Hectares) Zinc-Silver- Lead project in East Arnhem Land NT, Australia.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the intended use of proceeds and the receipt of TSXV approval, and all such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291022

Source: GPM Metals Inc.