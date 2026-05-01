Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - GPM Metals Inc. (TSXV: GPM) ("GPM Metals" or the "Company") intends to adopt the policies outlined in the semi-annual reporting ("SAR") pilot program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The SAR pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange or the Canadian Securities Exchange to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting.

The Company's financial year end is December 31. The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and the nine-month period ending September 30, 2026, and all subsequent periods ending March 31 and September 30. Should the Company cease to continue participating in the SAR pilot program, it will announce it in a future news release.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).

The Company confirms it meets the SAR pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10-million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record and having filed all required periodic and timely continuous disclosure documents. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102, Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About GPM Metals Inc.

GPM Metals Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Walker Gossan Project, located in the McArthur Basin mining district, Northern Territory, Australia. GPM Metals is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GPM" .

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295530

Source: GPM Metals Inc.