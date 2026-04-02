EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Medical Technologies Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)



02.04.2026 / 23:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - April 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that, effective April 1, 2026, its independent directors approved an equity award under NeuroOne's 2021 Inducement Plan, as a material inducement to an individual entering into employment with the Company. The equity award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires a public announcement of equity awards that are not made under a stockholder approved equity plan. In connection with entering into employment with NeuroOne, the individual, who was not a previous employee or director of NeuroOne, received an option to purchase 10,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The option award has an exercise price of $0.802 per share, the closing price of NeuroOne's common stock on April 1, 2026, the date of the grant. The option has a ten-year term and vests over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on April 1, 2027, and the remainder vesting in 12 equal quarterly installments thereafter, provided the new hire's employment is continuing on each such date, and subject to acceleration or forfeiture upon the occurrence of certain events as set forth in the new hire's option agreement. About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering combination diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . IR Contact

MZ Group MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





02.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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