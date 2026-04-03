

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google is rolling out a long-awaited feature that lets Gmail users update their email addresses without losing access to their existing inboxes, data, or linked services.



With this update, users can ditch those old or embarrassing usernames while still keeping their emails, cloud files, subscriptions, and account history intact. Before this, if you wanted to change your Gmail address, you had to start a whole new account.



Sundar Pichai mentioned that this new option lets users move on from outdated usernames that might not fit their current professional or personal image.



This change shows just how important email addresses have become since Gmail debuted in 2004, as they now serve as login IDs for everything from streaming services to banking, shopping, and cloud storage.



Google has quietly been testing this feature for a few months now and plans to limit users to one address change every 12 months. This should help prevent misuse while offering longtime account holders more flexibility.



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