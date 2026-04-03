

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Friday see March results for the services PMI from Caixin, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The index is expected to show a score of 53.6, down from 56.7 in February.



Japan will see March results for the services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in February, their scores were 53.8 and 53.9, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand are closed for Good Friday.



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