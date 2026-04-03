Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 27 March - 2 April 2026

3 April 2026

ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to the start of the EUR 250 million share buyback programme announced on 27 March 2026.

During the week of 27 March 2026 up to and including 2 April 2026 a total of 1,000,000 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of €27.18 for a total amount of €27,178,760.

For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme

To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to €27,178,760 representing 10.87% of the overall share buyback programme.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains information that is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).





Note for the editor, not for publication:

ABN AMRO Press Office: Jarco de Swart, E-mail: pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number: +31 (0)20 6288900.

ABN AMRO Investor Relations: John Heijning, E-mail: investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com, phone number +31 (0)20 6282282.

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