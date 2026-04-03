Regulatory News:

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit (Euronext Growth Paris: ALMEX, ISIN: IT0005450819), as part of the evolution path initiated in 2024 and continued in 2025, confirms its commitment to strengthening management discipline and adopting an operational approach focused on efficiency, quality of activities and long-term sustainability.

During the last financial year, the Group implemented a set of actions aimed at streamlining its operating perimeter and progressively increasing its focus on core activities, with the objective of improving the quality of revenues and the overall economic and financial profile.

This approach translated into greater attention to the selection of operating initiatives, optimization of the cost structure and management of working capital, in line with the evidence emerging from the 2025 financial results.

The path undertaken is based on continuity in execution and a prudent management approach, with the aim of progressively strengthening the Group's economic and financial balance and reinforcing its operating structure. In this context, management discipline represents a key lever to ensure consistency between strategic objectives and operational activities, supporting a gradual strengthening of the Group's margin profile.

The approach adopted by the Group is also based on an increasing integration between operational activities and management control, with constant attention to the quality of cash flows, process efficiency and the sustainability of decisions over the medium to long term.

Paolo Bona, Chief Executive Officer of Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit, commented: "Management discipline represents a central element in the Group's evolution path. The actions undertaken during the last financial year are aimed at improving operational efficiency and strengthening the economic and financial profile in a sustainable manner. The work initiated requires continuity and discipline in execution, with constant attention to economic and financial balance and the prioritization of operational initiatives, in a context that requires a selective approach and the ability to adapt at an operational level.

Mexedia intends to continue along this direction, maintaining a focus on operational efficiency, quality of activities and the progressive consolidation of its economic and financial structure, in line with its medium to long-term development objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements (MAR)

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR") and other applicable regulations. The information contained in this press release does not introduce new elements compared to what has already been disclosed in connection with the communication of the 2025 financial results. Such statements reflect expectations and projections regarding future events and the Group's performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

About Mexedia

Mexedia S.p.A. Società Benefit is a technology company listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: IT0005450819, ticker: ALMEX) since September 22, 2021, active in technology services and communication solutions. The Group operates internationally and develops industrial models aimed at creating value over the medium to long term. As a Benefit Company, Mexedia combines economic growth objectives with social and environmental impact goals, pursuing sustainable value creation over time.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations Contacts

Vincenzo La Barbera

investor.relations@mexedia.com

+39 351 844 7229