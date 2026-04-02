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WKN: A3D76P | ISIN: US04956D1072 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.04.26 | 21:59
57,65 US-Dollar
-0,78 % -0,46
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATMUS FILTRATION TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.04.2026 23:10 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Atmus Filtration Technologies Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) will replace Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 9. Sumitomo Corporation & Consortium are acquiring Air Lease Corp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

April 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Atmus Filtration Technologies

ATMU

Industrials

April 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Air Lease

AL

Industrials

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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