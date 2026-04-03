

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), a semiconductors and infrastructure software company, on Thursday announced the appointment of Amie Thuener as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 12.



Thuener will take over from Kirsten Spears, who will retire from the role.



Spears will continue as CFO until the transition date and will remain as an advisor for nine months to support the handover.



Previously, Thuener served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since 2018 at Alphabet Inc.(GOOG).



On Thursday, Broadcom closed trading 0.34% higher at $314.55, 1.06 cents up on the Nasdaq. In the after-hours, the stock traded 0.11% lesser at $314.20, 0.35 cents down.



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