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WKN: 936957 | ISIN: BE0003770840 | Ticker-Symbol: L3R
Frankfurt
02.04.26 | 11:56
44,300 Euro
+1,14 % +0,500
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NEXTENSA NV/SA Chart 1 Jahr
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45,10045,50002.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2026 22:00 Uhr
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Nextensa NV: Nextensa obtains permit for Lake Side project

NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Brussels, 02/04/2026

Nextensa obtains permit for Lake Side project

Nextensa obtained the urban planning permit for the Lake Side project on 2 April 2026, marking the final phase of the sustainable urban development of the Tour & Taxis site. The approval confirms that the project meets all requirements and represents a milestone in the development of the last zone.

The granting of the permit follows a permitting process that began in March 2023. After addressing the requirements formulated by two consultation committees, and taking into account the comments, concerns, and wishes of local residents and authorities, a new, revised application was submitted in December 2025.

"Obtaining the permit for Lake Side is an important milestone for the continued development of Tour & Taxis. This new sustainable district, located next to Proximus' headquarters, will include more than 700 residential units and numerous public amenities."
Peter De Durpel, COO van Nextensa

About Lake Side: the final development zone of Tour & Taxis

With Lake Side, Nextensa aims to further develop Tour & Taxis into a fully established sustainable urban district where living, working, and leisure come together. This new neighborhood will offer a mix of apartments, offices, retail, and hospitality. In addition, new publicly accessible green areas will be created, along with more than 7,000 m² of public facilities. The project also includes 166 regulated (affordable) housing units. The commercialization and compliance monitoring of these units will be carried out in collaboration with the public operator citydev.brussels.

Phased development over 8 years

The Lake Side project represents a total investment of approximately €555 million, spread over a period of about eight years. This long-term development allows for the phased realization of the different components of Lake Side. The project reinforces the existing character of Tour & Taxis and contributes to a vibrant, well-connected, and future-oriented neighborhood. Sustainable energy supply (heating and cooling) will be ensured through a district-level geothermal installation. Starting from 2028, Proximus will gradually move into its new offices on the site.

All information about the project can be found at www.lakeside.brussels.

About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer

The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (34%), Belgium (52%) and Austria (14%); its total value as at 31/12/2025 was approximately €1.1 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 m² consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of €431.53 M (value 31/12/2025).

For more information

Annick Swaelens Head of Marketing & Communication Nextensa/ Tour&Taxis
+32 497 90 80 27 Annick.swaelens@nextensa.eu


- Lake Side

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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