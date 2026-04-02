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WKN: A3E4PU | ISIN: CA57722Y1025 | Ticker-Symbol: Y6R
Frankfurt
02.04.26 | 21:55
5,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MATTR CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATTR CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5505,65002.04.
5,5505,60002.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.04.2026 23:30 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mattr Corp.: Mattr Announces Closing of Credit Facility Extension

TORONTO, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. ("Mattr" or the "Company") (TSX: MATR) announced that it has successfully closed on an amendment to its credit facility with The Toronto-Dominion Bank and National Bank of Canada as co-lead arrangers and Royal Bank of Canada, JP Morgan Chase Bank, Export Development Canada and ATB Financial as lenders to extend the US$300 million senior secured revolving facility until October 2030.

"The extension of our credit facility further strengthens our balance sheet and provides us with additional long-term financial flexibility despite market uncertainties," said Tom Holloway, Mattr's SVP Finance and CFO. "With this extended maturity and ample liquidity, we are well positioned to continue executing our strategy, support disciplined capital allocation, and pursue value-accretive growth opportunities over the years ahead."

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company serving critical infrastructure markets, including electrification, transportation, mining, energy, communication, and water management. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

For further information, please contact:

Meghan MacEachern
VP, Investor Relations & External Communications
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@mattr.com
Website: www.mattr.com

Source: Mattr Corp.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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