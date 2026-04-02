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WKN: A2JG9Z | ISIN: US11135F1012 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YD
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 21:55
272,85 Euro
+0,09 % +0,25
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272,30272,6502.04.
271,95273,5502.04.
PR Newswire
02.04.2026 22:15 Uhr
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Broadcom Inc.: Broadcom Announces Planned Chief Financial Officer Transition

Amie Thuener, Experienced Technology Executive, to be Appointed as Chief Financial Officer

Kirsten M. Spears to Retire as Chief Financial Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced the appointment of Amie Thuener as Chief Financial Officer of Broadcom, effective June 12, 2026. This appointment follows the retirement of Kirsten M. Spears as Chief Financial Officer, who will continue in her role until that time and will serve as an advisor for nine months to ensure a smooth transition.

Ms. Thuener, an experienced technology executive, joins Broadcom from Alphabet Inc., where she has served as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since 2018. Ms. Thuener held several leadership positions at Alphabet and has extensive experience overseeing global external reporting and financial operations. Prior to Alphabet, Ms. Thuener was at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and served as a Managing Director in transaction and accounting advisory services.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Kirsten for her significant contributions and dedication to Broadcom over the past 12 years," said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc. "We are pleased to welcome Amie to Broadcom. She will bring deep experience in financial reporting, corporate governance, AI-related transactions and leading complex, global organizations to the company as we continue to focus on creating value for our shareholders."

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit www.broadcom.com.

Press Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadcom Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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