

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's trade balance swung to a shortfall in February from a surplus in the previous year as exports fell much faster than imports, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Friday.



The trade balance resulted in a deficit of EUR 587.2 million from a surplus of EUR 2.1 billion in the same month last year. In January, it was a shortfall of EUR 1.1 billion.



Exports plunged 38.9 percent year-on-year in February, while imports dropped 9.7 percent. The value of exports to EU member states remained flat, while those to non-EU member states slumped by 56.7 percent.



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