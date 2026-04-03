

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.2108 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 3-month low of 2.0236 against the euro, from early highs of 1.2088 and 2.0182, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi edged down to 0.5704 and 91.03 from early highs of 0.5720 and 91.24, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.22 against the aussie, 2.04 against the euro, 0.56 against the greenback and 90.00 against the yen.



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