AerCap Holdings N.V.: AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 286 Assets in the First Quarter 2026

DUBLIN, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) has announced its major business transactions during the first quarter 2026:

Signed 202 lease agreements, including 22 widebody aircraft, 59 narrowbody aircraft, 102 engines and 19 helicopters.

Completed 32 purchases for 10 aircraft (including 3 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 5 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, 1 Boeing 787-9 and 1 Embraer E195-E2 for AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio), 20 engines for AerCap's owned engine portfolio and 2 helicopters.

Completed 52 sale transactions for 47 aircraft (including 14 Airbus A320 Family aircraft, 12 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft, 3 Airbus A330s, 1 Airbus A350, 1 Boeing 737NG, 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, 1 Boeing 787-8, 1 Boeing 767-300ER, 1 Boeing 777-300ER and 1 Embraer E195-E2 from AerCap's owned aircraft portfolio and 9 aircraft from AerCap's managed aircraft portfolio), 4 engines (including 2 engines from AerCap's owned engine portfolio and 2 engines from AerCap's managed engine portfolio) and 1 helicopter.

Signed financing transactions for approximately $3 billion.

Repurchased approximately 5.4 million shares, at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total of approximately $745 million.

Declared quarterly cash dividend on ordinary shares of $0.40 per share.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is headquartered in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Memphis, Singapore, Miami, London, Dubai, Shanghai, Amsterdam and other locations around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements". In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the availability of capital to us and to our customers and changes in interest rates; the ability of our lessees and potential lessees to make lease payments to us; our ability to successfully negotiate flight equipment (which includes aircraft, engines and helicopters) purchases, sales and leases, to collect outstanding amounts due and to repossess flight equipment under defaulted leases, and to control costs and expenses; changes in the overall demand for commercial aviation leasing and aviation asset management services; the impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and any escalation thereof, as well as instability in Latin America, on the aviation industry or our business; the continued impacts of the Ukraine Conflict, including the resulting sanctions by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries, on our business and results of operations, financial condition and cash flows; the effects of terrorist attacks on the aviation industry and on our operations; the economic condition of the global airline and cargo industry and economic and political conditions; trade tensions, including actual or threatened U.S. tariffs and retaliatory measures by some countries, and the resulting geopolitical uncertainty; development of increased government regulation, including travel restrictions, sanctions, regulation of trade and the imposition of import and export controls, tariffs and other trade barriers; a downgrade in any of our credit ratings; competitive pressures within the industry; regulatory changes affecting commercial flight equipment operators, flight equipment maintenance, engine standards, accounting standards and taxes; and disruptions and security breaches affecting our information systems or the information systems of our third-party providers.

As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. These and other important factors and risks are discussed in AerCap's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com.

SOURCE AerCap Holdings N.V.