Perfumania Opens New Store at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York; Continues Nationwide Expansion

GARDEN CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Perfumania, America's leading discount fragrance retailer, today announced the grand opening of its newest store at Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, New York.

"We are excited to bring Perfumania to the Garden City community and the greater New York market," said Dennis Bowerman, Vice President of Merchandising. "Our focus remains on offering a broad assortment of authentic fragrances, including top designer brands and exclusive offerings, while delivering a high level of service through our knowledgeable fragrance consultants."

The Garden City opening is part of Perfumania's broader growth strategy, with the company planning to open several additional stores this year. These openings reflect continued investment in brick-and-mortar retail and reinforce Perfumania's position as a leading destination for discounted, authentic fragrances.

"We are in a strong growth phase for the business, with plans to open at least 40 new stores this year. This expansion reflects both the strength of our operating model and the continued demand for a trusted, value-driven fragrance retailer. As we scale, we remain focused on delivering consistency, quality, and long-term partnerships across all of our markets," said Frank Mroczka, Chief Executive Officer.

With over 160 stores nationwide, Perfumania is America's largest discount fragrance retailer specializing in genuine designer fragrances. Its fragrance consultants provide personalized service and expert guidance across a wide assortment of popular, classic, and hard-to-find scents. Perfumania's commitment to quality, value, and customer experience continues to drive its expansion across key markets.

Perfumania is part of Obsession Holdings, a leading fragrance retailer serving customers nationwide with a broad assortment of authentic fragrances at compelling value.

For more information, visit https://www.perfumania.com and follow @perfumania on Instagram and Facebook, and @perfumaniaperks on TikTok

Contact Information

Bonnie Stiehm

Perfumania Contact

bonnies@perfumania.com

SOURCE: Perfumania

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/perfumania-opens-new-store-at-roosevelt-field-mall-in-garden-city-new-1154815