Perfumania Opens New Store at King of Prussia Mall; Expands Presence in Greater Philadelphia Market

Expands Presence in Greater Philadelphia Market

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Perfumania, America's leading discount fragrance retailer, today announced the grand opening of its newest store at King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-one of the premier shopping destinations in the country.

"We are proud to introduce Perfumania to the King of Prussia community and expand our footprint within the greater Philadelphia market," said Dennis Bowerman, Vice President of Merchandising. "This location allows us to bring a curated selection of authentic fragrances-from top designer brands to exclusive collections-into a high-traffic retail environment, while continuing to deliver a personalized and engaging in-store experience."

The King of Prussia opening is part of Perfumania's broader growth strategy, as the company continues to invest in key markets and high-performing retail destinations. With a strong focus on accessibility, value, and customer experience, Perfumania remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of today's fragrance consumer.

"We continue to build strong momentum across the business, with plans to open at least 40 new stores this year," said Frank Mroczka, Chief Executive Officer. "Our expansion into top-tier centers like King of Prussia Mall reflects both the strength of our brand and the continued demand for a trusted fragrance destination. As we grow, our priority remains delivering a consistent, high-quality experience for every customer."

With over 160 stores nationwide, Perfumania is America's largest discount fragrance retailer specializing in genuine designer fragrances. Its fragrance consultants provide expert guidance across a wide assortment of popular, classic, and hard-to-find scents. Perfumania's commitment to quality, value, and service continues to drive its expansion across key markets.

Perfumania is part of Obsession Holdings, a leading fragrance retailer serving customers nationwide with a broad assortment of authentic fragrances at compelling value.

For more information, visit https://www.perfumania.com and follow @perfumania on Instagram and Facebook, and @perfumaniaperks on TikTok

Contact Information

Bonnie Stiehm

Perfumania Contact

bonnies@perfumania.com

SOURCE: Perfumania

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/perfumania-opens-new-store-at-king-of-prussia-mall-expands-presence-in-1158401