GAC Reports Strong Q1 Overseas Growth, Led by AION V and Hong Kong Breakthrough

GUANGZHOU, China, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC continued its strong overseas momentum in March, with monthly sales of its own brands reaching 17,031 units. First-quarter cumulative sales hit 42,165 units, up 86% year-on-year. Driven by the "One GAC 2.0" strategy and "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem" theme, GAC is accelerating its shift from product exports to global operations.

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