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WKN: A1H92V | ISIN: US1729674242 | Ticker-Symbol: TRVC
Tradegate
02.04.26 | 19:27
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2026 17:58 Uhr
648 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Solvay S.A.: Participation notifications by Citigroup Inc.

Press release Regulated information

Brussels, April 3, 2026, 17:45 CEST

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), Citigroup Inc. recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed the threshold of 3%.

Here is a summary of the notifications:

Date on which the threshold is crossedVoting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal
March 26, 20260.29%2.71%3.00%
March 27, 20260.00%0.00%0.00%

The latest notification, dated April 2, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
    • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 27, 2026
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: Citigroup Inc., 1209 North Orange Street in Wilmington, Delaware 19801, USA

Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held are available on the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Contacts

Investor relations

Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations

Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachments

  • 20260327 - Notification Citi
  • Press release
  • 20260326 - Notification Citi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.