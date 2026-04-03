

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Measles cases are rising quickly across the state, and the TriCounty Health Department has confirmed that infections have doubled in Daggett, Duchesne, and Uintah counties. As of Wednesday, there are now 56 confirmed cases in the area, up from 23 just last week.



Across the state, the situation is worsening as well. According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, 559 people have been infected since the outbreak began. Out of these, 142 cases were reported in just the past three weeks. Due to the growing risk, the University of Utah has warned people about five locations on campus where exposure may have occurred.



Health officials said that they understand that some people may choose not to get vaccinated for personal reasons. While they respect these choices, they strongly encourage people to learn about both the benefits and risks of vaccines so they can make informed decisions. Back in 2024, the department had already warned that low vaccination rates among school-aged children could lead to outbreaks.



'We express sincere concern that in recent years the topic of childhood vaccinations has become controversial,' the board wrote. 'We encourage honest discussions about the science, history and health impacts of vaccines. We are confident that the value of vaccinations will be recognized through the health of our residents and/or outbreaks of preventable diseases.'



Experts warn that measles spreads very easily. Nicholas Rupp from the Salt Lake County Health Department said the virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves a room. Meanwhile, health officials also thanked families, schools, and healthcare workers for helping protect vulnerable people, especially children.



'Everyone's working together,' said Sydnee Lyons, public information officer at TriCounty Health, in a statement. 'Our community is going above and beyond in terms of . trying to protect not only themselves, but their community members.'



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