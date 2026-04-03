Gen Digital Inc.: From Digital Skills to Digital Advocacy: Empowering Girls to Lead Online

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Gen Digital Inc.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Gen highlights its partnership with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts

by Kim Allman | Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy

Gen Blog | Community

Every year on March 8, International Women's Day invites us to celebrate the long history of women's social, economic and cultural progress while recognizing the work still ahead - including in the digital world.

Technology has opened new doors for connection, learning and opportunity. Yet it has also introduced new risks. According to UN Women, technology-facilitated violence against women and girls is on the rise, with studies showing that as many as 58% have experienced forms of digital abuse, including hacking, stalking, and online harassment.

At Gen, we believe the internet should be safe for everyone. That belief drives our partnership with the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS), a global movement reaching millions of girls and young women.

Together with WAGGGS, Norton, part of the Gen family of brands, codeveloped Surf Smart, a nonformal education program that has reached more than 850,000 girls and young women worldwide with digital safety resources to date. In early 2026, WAGGGS launched the next evolution of this work: Advocacy for Generation Digital.

Moving From Education to Action

Advocacy for Generation Digital builds on Surf Smart 2.0 and helps girls and young women transform knowledge into leadership. The curriculum supports participants as they identify digital issues that matter most to them, strengthen research and communication skills and design advocacy campaigns that promote safer and more inclusive online spaces.

The program offers learning pathways for elementary, middle and high school students and can be adapted to local contexts. It is available in English, French, Spanish and Arabic. WAGGGS also provides advocacy grants to Member Organizations, helping bring youth-led projects to life in communities around the world.

The impact of youth advocacy is already clear. In 2023 and 2024, young women in 10 countries launched campaigns addressing digital inclusion and online safety. Some organized public panels. Others engaged local media. Sophia Nabbale and Ronah Akatukunda from Uganda presented at the United Nations Civil Society Conference 2024 in Nairobi, highlighting the intergenerational digital divide and the fight against online violence.

"Gen and WAGGGS share a vision for digital life," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "We believe the internet can be place where young people learn, connect and express themselves safely. Advocacy for Generation Digital is another step toward bringing that vision to life, empowering girls and young women to shape digital spaces that reflect their needs and aspirations."

Preparing the Next Generation for an AI-Driven World

Our partnership continues to evolve with technology. In 2025, Surf Smart 2.0 was updated to include new modules on artificial intelligence. Participants explore how AI shows up in their daily lives, from chatbots to content recommendations, and learn how to set responsible boundaries with emerging tools.

Throughout 2026, Gen and WAGGGS are also amplifying the voices of program participants - sharing firsthand accounts from Smart Surfers and Advocacy Champions about what they've learned and how they are leading change in their communities.

Digital Freedom depends on more than protection. It requires participation, confidence and leadership. By investing in youth-led advocacy, we are helping ensure the next generation is not only prepared to navigate the digital world safely - but ready to shape it.

To learn more about how Gen supports digital education and training around the world, explore our latest Social Impact Report.?

These grants were awarded from the Gen Foundation, a corporate-advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

Find more stories and multimedia from Gen Digital Inc. at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gen Digital Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen Digital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/from-digital-skills-to-digital-advocacy-empowering-girls-to-lead-1154919